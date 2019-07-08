THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES to Play at Delaware Theatre Company

Calling all Sherlock Holmes fans! The Hound of the Baskervilles will run at Delaware Theatre Company Sept. 11-29.

Holmes' most spine-chilling mystery is placed in a modern setting in this version - with suspense, humor, and terror. Sir Henry is heir to the vast Baskerville fortune, a legacy that comes with a family curse: death at the fangs of a horror that prowls the moor. Only Holmes can stop the beast. While mysterious lights signal Baskerville Hall and the hound terrifies the countryside, the sleuthing begins and suspicion falls on sinister servants, butterfly collectors, ladies in distress, and escaped convicts. Who wrote the letter that summoned the hound? Is Sir Henry's romance with the lovely Kathy doomed? Is the supernatural at work?

Based of the novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Steven Canny and John Nicholson adapted the story into a hilarious spoof that is sure to leave the audience in stitches.

For more information and tickets to The Hound of the Baskervilles, tap here.





