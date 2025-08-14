RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute to Make Regional Premiere At The Playhouse On Rodney Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



So this is Christmas... and there's no better way to celebrate than with the music that defined a generation. Introducing RAIN - A Beatles Christmas Tribute - a brand-new holiday production that unites the timeless hits of The Beatles with the spirit of the season. Making its debut tour in 2025, RAIN - A Beatles Christmas Tribute is set to bring holiday cheer to more than 30 cities nationwide, including a one-night engagement at Wilmington's The Playhouse on Rodney Square on Friday, November 28, 2025.

In this brand-new holiday edition of the acclaimed show, RAIN brings the magic of The Beatles to life on stage - with a cheerful seasonal twist. With dazzling visuals, iconic costumes, and note-for-note precision, RAIN transforms the stage into a winter wonderland filled with music, memories, and peace on earth vibes.

Whether you're rocking around the Christmas tree or simply having a wonderful Christmastime, this unforgettable concert experience is a joyful celebration for fans of all ages.

Longer together than the Beatles themselves, RAIN has mastered every detail of the band's iconic sound and style. Now, for the first time ever, they're wrapping it all in holiday cheer for a nostalgic, feel-good event that's sure to become a new seasonal tradition.

Don't miss the debut season of this magical new holiday concert tour - a Beatles tribute like you've never seen before.