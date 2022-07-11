Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Previews: EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL at Bootless Stageworks

Evil Dead, The Musical returns to Bootless Stageworks on July 15th.

Jul. 11, 2022  

It's been a few years since Bootless staged its fan favorite production of Evil Dead, The Musical. And, now that COVID-19 is getting further in the rearview mirror, Bootless deemed it time to bring back the beloved annual Summer Horror Bloody Show, complete with an awesome Pit Splatter Zone.

Bootless, known for staging unusal productions during its regular theater season, made their interactive, (fake) blood spewing, dancing zombie interpretation of the campy musical availble to local audiences back in 2009 when it first became available for licensing. Ever since Bootless made it rain blood inside of Arden Gild Hall, adventurous audience members have raced to purchase a coveted Splatter Zone ticket. Those more of the faint of heart persausion can opt for general seating that is a (more or less) safe distance from exploding zombie goo.

The first Bootless staging of Evil Dead, The Musical gave Bootless Co-Founder, Jim Gasparo, a chance to direct a show he found "hilarious" after seeing it in New York City. Since then, Bootless Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Rosanne DellAversano, has helmed the show not only as Stage Director but also as Set Designer and Costumer. DellAversano fell in love with the bloody show theme of Evil Dead, The Musical, and went on to find and stage other bloody shows including Texas Chainsaw Musical and Musical of the Living Dead. When she couldn't find a horror musical worthy of Bootless' famed Splatter Zone, she enlisted core members of Bootless' past shows and the creators of Musical of the Living Dead to pen the original horror musical parody, You've Got Red on You, based on the cult movie, Shaun of the Dead. It's just the icing on the cake that the lead character of Shaun in You've Got Red on You is Bootless long-time core ensemble member and bloody show stalwart , Shaun Yates, who is, as DellAversano says, "...just amazing in the role. He can channel Simon Pegg brilliantly." Who better to take over directing duties for Evil Dead, The Musical than Yates given his years of service as either hero or zombie.

DellAversano encourages everyone to give the horror musical genre a try. "It's not gory, it's just stupid fun, especially when you're in general seating watching all of those in the Splatter Zone getting hit by the goo. I really like when the performers and crew chill the blood packs. The screams of shock of the Splatter Zone audiences as they're hit with cold to freezing blood are priceless."

Evil Dead, The Musical contains crude/foul language, adult themes, gunshots, sexual situations, and simulated blood. It is best attended by those 13 years and older.

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL
Book and lyrics by George Reinblatt.
Music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt.
Music supervision by Frank Cipolla.
Additional lyrics by Christopher Bond. Additional music by Rob Daleman.

Stage Director - Shaun Yates
Music Director - James W. Fuerst

Bootless Stageworks
1301 N. Broom Street
Wilmington, DE 19806
302.887.9300 Box Office (message box only)
www.bootless.org - For Tickets and Info
Runs July 15, 16, 22 & 23, 2022



