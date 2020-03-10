Movies at Riverfront Theater Announces 2020 Schedule

Movies at Riverfront Theater (MaRT) has announced the schedule of movies to be shown on the theater's big screen in downtown Milford. All tickets are $5 each and are available at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before starting time.

It Happened One Night - March 17, 2:00 p.m.

The Music Man - April 7, 2:00 p.m.

Dreamgirls - May 23, 7:00 p.m.

Rent - June 20, 7:00 p.m.

Mr. Moribund's Theater of Terror (movie TBA) - July 31 & August 1, 7:30 p.m.

Fences - August 29, 7:00 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis - September 26, 7:00 p.m.

Mr. Moribund's Theater of Terror (movie TBA) - October 23 & 24, 7:30 p.m.

Grease - November 14, 7:00 p.m.

The Christmas Chronicles - December 12, 7:00 p.m.

The Polar Express - December 19, 2:00 p.m.

Second Street Players is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.





