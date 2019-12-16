Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Delaware:
Achievement For Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Achievement For Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Actor in a Play (Professional)
Achievement For Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Achievement For Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Actress in a Play (Professional)
Achievement For Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Director of a Musical (Professional)
Achievement For Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Director of a Play (Professional)
Achievement For Musical (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Musical (Professional)
Achievement For Play (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Play (Professional)
Achievement For Student/School Production
Achievement In Choreography (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Choreography (Professional)
Achievement In Community Theater (Company)
Achievement In Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Costume Design (Professional)
Achievement In Lighting Design (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Lighting Design (Professional)
Achievement In Music Direction/Conducting (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Music Direction/Conducting (Professional)
Achievement In Professional Theater (Company)
Achievement In Set Design (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Set Design (Professional)
Achievement In Sound Design (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Sound Design (Professional)
Aidan Briggs - ANNIE - The Everett Theater 15%
Bob Gatchel - MATILDA - The Everett Theater 9%
Mark Dixon - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 8%
Tom Sawyer - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 17%
Brody Grant - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%
Gary Lumpkin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%
Brodie Sapp - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Second Street Players 17%
Zachary Jackson - RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 13%
Will Warrick - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 13%
Braeden Swain - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 28%
Jerome Preston Bates - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 18%
Paul McElwee - LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 11%
Julianna Schechter - MATILDA - Everett Theatre 17%
L’Tanya Cain-Morrow - SISTER ACT - The Everett Theatre 10%
Sadie Sieglen - ANNIE - Everett Theatre 9%
Autumn Schneider - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 17%
Nicole Renna - SHE LOVES ME - Candlelight Theatre 14%
Lorraine Steinhoff - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%
Kylie Daisey - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 15%
Corinne McMahon - THE TEMPEST - Wilmington Drama League 14%
Sydney Gross - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Second Street Players 13%
Lisa Rosetta Strum - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 18%
Shannon Parks - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 13%
Sydney Gray - 'NIGHT MOTHER - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%
Wyatt Neff - ANNIE - The Everett Theatre 30%
Lee Lewis - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 16%
Mary Everett - NEWSIES - The Griffin Theatre 11%
David Button - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 22%
Lee Lewis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Candlelight Theatre 14%
David Button - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%
Sadie Andros - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 24%
Jennifer Meekins - LITTLE WOMEN - The Young Actors Guild, Inc. 21%
Lucas Wallis - RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 19%
David Button - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 21%
Cameron Knight - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 20%
Bob Kelly - LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 17%
MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 19%
MARY POPPINS - The Everett Theater 12%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 12%
MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 26%
THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%
HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Second Street Players 35%
RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 25%
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Possum Point Players 17%
LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 25%
THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 19%
CRAZY FOR YOU - Middletown High School 18%
PIPPIN - Mount Pleasant High School 16%
SHREK - MOT High School 16%
Moses Scober - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 27%
Moses Scober - SISTER ACT - The Everett Theatre 13%
Amelia SanFillippo - MAMMA MIA! - Harrington Theatre Arts Company 11%
Shondelle Alessi-Graulich - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 33%
Candice Jewell - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Jody Anderson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Candlelight Theatre 17%
The Everett Theater 39%
Wilmington Drama League 19%
Possum Point Players 9%
Laurene Eckbold - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Wilmington Drama League 29%
Lorraine Steinhoff - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Possum Point Players 15%
Mary Everett - NEWSIES - The Griffin Theatre 14%
Robin Kingsbury - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 25%
Lorraine Steinhoff - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%
Lorraine Steinhoff/Robin Kingsbury - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 15%
Joel Esler - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 43%
Brianna Barkus - MARY POPPINS - The Young Actors Guild, Inc. 16%
Chris Everett - GODSPELL - The Griffin Theatre 13%
Brendan Smith - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Brendan Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 18%
Eileen Smitheimer - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 16%
Chris Myers - HAPPY DAYS - Second Street Players 28%
Chris Everett - NEWSIES - The Griffin Theatre 25%
Hannah Wiswell - MAMMA MIA! - Harrington Theatre Arts Company 24%
Melanie Bradley - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 30%
Melanie Bradley - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Melanie Bradley - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%
Clear Space Theatre Company 42%
Candlelight Theatre 36%
Resident Ensemble Players 13%
Douglas Briggs - MARY POPPINS - The Everett Theater 26%
Frank Cinque - MATILDA - Everett Theatre 16%
Chris Everett - NEWSIES - The Griffin Theatre 8%
Eddie Seger - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 25%
Eddy Seger - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Stefanie Hansen - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 16%
Paul Surowiec & Valerie Beardsley - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 66%
Chloe Griffiths - MAMMA MIA! - Harrington Theatre Arts Company 18%
Tim Free - HAPPY DAYS - Second Street Players 16%
Kevin Carter - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 31%
Michael Keck - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Playera 20%
Dennis Mahoney - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Candlelight Theatre 17%
