Apr. 22, 2019  
HONK! Comes to Delaware Theatre Company Through 5/12

HONK! the ugly duckling musical is playing at Delaware Theatre Company through May 12, 2019.

This heart-warming re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Ugly Duckling" tells the story of Ugly, a plucky little bird who gets picked on by the other farmyard animals because he's different. Pushed out of the flock, he embarks on an adventure across the marsh, meeting an array of characters who teach him that it takes all sorts to make a world, and that he is much more than just his fowl looks. Honk! is a miraculous musical that should be seen by every parent and child everywhere and anyone who can relate to the plight of an outsider trying to fit in.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.delawaretheatre.org/honk



