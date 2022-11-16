HOLIDAY DREAMS, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque Coming To The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Looking for something new and exciting to do this holiday season? Look no further than HOLIDAY DREAMS, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque!

This amazing holiday show is coming to The Playhouse on Rodney Square December 10-11 for three performances only, and features holograms, projection mapping, holiday music and incredible lasers, along with a cast of award-winning acrobats, daredevils and cirque-performers.

Tickets for HOLIDAY DREAMS are on sale now at BroadwayInWilmington.org. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, call the box office at 302.888.0200. HOLIDAY DREAMS is part of the 2022-2023 Broadway in Wilmington season presented by Bank of America.

Created as a modern alternative to holiday shows, HOLIDAY DREAMS presents a fast-paced exciting cirque-style show that is appealing to everyone. Produced by Las Vegas-based production company, Q Productions Las Vegas, the show presents holographic technologies as seen only in Vegas productions. The show also features projection mapping and interactive lasers. The performers range from award-winning acrobats to seasoned talent seen in shows like America's Got Talent and Outrageous Acts of Science. Added spectacles such as elves catapulting themselves off of ramps while riding scooters to BMX Bikes and Extreme Rollerbladers to acrobats diving off a giant Trampwall and all the way to comedic performances, Holiday Dreams delivers a totally unique spectacle.

Show creator and producer Fernando Quevedo says "I wanted the show to present high-end technology and amazing talent seen only in Vegas shows. We have holograms that are truly magical. We have Lady Light, an award-winning laser performer that 'bends' light and manipulates lasers; we have a lot of audience interaction and comedy." says Fernando. He adds, "I also wanted to create a show that celebrated the spirit of the Holidays and would serve as a bridge for families from different generations to come together and experience something together. We are all absorbed in our little technological worlds. Theater allows a communal experience. A place for all to gather and laugh, cheer and be awed. There's something truly wonderful about that."

HOLIDAY DREAMS is not only high-energy production numbers. It has a whimsical story that connects all of the performers featuring a mischievous Elf that thinks he has mailed himself to a tropical island but instead finds himself delivered to the wrong address: The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

So if you're looking for something new, fun, exciting and holiday-themed to do this holiday season, be sure to check out HOLIDAY DREAMS, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque! at The Playhouse on Rodney Square December 10-11, 2022.