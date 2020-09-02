Delaware Art Museum to Host Drive-In Screenings of PULP FICTION, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, and More

Upcoming screenings include Pulp Fiction on September 3, Singin' in the Rain on September 10, and Maltese Falcon on September 17.

DelArts Cinema, on the grounds of the Delaware Art Museum, is hosting drive-in movies for patrons as part of their socially distanced events during the current global health crisis.

Delaware Art Museum is located at 2301 Kentmere Parkway in Wilmington.

Upcoming screenings include Pulp Fiction on September 3, Singin' in the Rain on September 10, and Maltese Falcon on September 17. Later on in the month, they will also screen The Birdcage, North by Northwest, and Frankenstein.

The cost of admission includes food and drink for one vehicle.

The Delaware Art Museum is a private, not-for-profit arts organization. It is supported by earned and contributed income and is not owned or controlled by the State of Delaware. The Museum is best known for its large collection of British Pre-Raphaelite art, works by Wilmington-native Howard Pyle and fellow American illustrators, and urban landscapes by John Sloan and his circle.

