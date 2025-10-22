Cast Set for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Milton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Milton Theatre has revealed the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical that dazzles audiences with its kaleidoscope of color, humor, and heart.

Leading the cast is Adam Forward as the dreamer himself, Joseph, joined by Zibby Nolting as the dynamic Narrator and acclaimed Delaware stage favorite Paul Weagraff as Jacob/Potiphar. Rounding out the ensemble of Joseph's brothers and featured roles are Eryk Bluto (Reuben), Jason Sekili (Simeon), Jordan Kilgore (Levi/Pharaoh), Kareem Mack (Judah), Darnell Reedom (Dan/Butler), Devon Spencer Lynch (Issachar/Baker), Landon Holub (Asher), Nathaniel Barry (Naphtali), Brody Awalt (Zebulun), Chris Graham (Gad), and Nathan Kabara (Benjamin).

The ensemble also features Ainsley Alrutz (Mrs. Potiphar/Ensemble), Kylee Brown, Christina Claire, Rachel Revellese, Alex Polzun, and Zach Asnis, adding incredible vocal and dance talent to this powerhouse production.

Presented by PCA Productions and the Milton Theatre, this new staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat promises a spectacular visual experience - blending dazzling choreography, rich harmonies, and vibrant costumes to retell one of the most enduring stories of hope and resilience. Known for its genre-hopping score featuring pop, rock, country, and calypso influences, the show is a joyous musical experience for audiences of all ages.

With 23 performances running from November 20 to December 14, audiences are encouraged to reserve their seats early for what promises to be one of the most Popular Productions of the year.