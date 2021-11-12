A Holiday Classic Comes To The Stage In Milford

The story in Second Street Players' holiday selection this year will be familiar to many as it presents the stage version of It's a Wonderful Life.

Directed by Thom Harris, this version is true to the classic film, featuring the heartwarming saga of George Bailey (played by Alex Lloyd-Wood), the everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure have been repeatedly quashed by notions of family obligation and civic duty.

It is Christmas Eve and George's guardian angel Clarence (played by Bernard Noeller) descends to save him from despair and to remind him-by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born-that it has been, after all, a wonderful life. This sparkling and magical play not only celebrates the season, it also celebrates the American philosophy of life: that hard work, fair play, and the love and support of family and community will be rewarded.

All performances of It's a Wonderful Life will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford and are scheduled for November 26, 27, 28 and December 3, 4, 5. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $20 with a $1 discount available to seniors, military, students, and our members. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com. Patrons who need assistance with the ticketing website or with other questions may email info@secondstreetplayers.com, or leave a message at (302) 422-0220.

It's a Wonderful Life is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois (www.dramaticpublishing.com). The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.