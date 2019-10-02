WSU Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Wright State University Theatre continues its 54th season in the Festival Playhouse with the family-friendly musical comedy, The Addams Family, running from October 31st - November 17th. Toronto Post City proclaimed: "It will entertain you to death!" This Broadway musical inspired by Charles Addams's well-known cartoons is sure to delight audiences of all ages - bringing to the stage the beloved, ghoulish American family living in a haunted house with an affinity for all things macabre, featuring an original story: it's every father's nightmare.

The Addams Family features Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father, Gomez Addams, and begs him not to tell her mother. Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

In the Wright State production, Gomez will be portrayed by Hunter Minor, with Robin Dunavant (Morticia), Michaella Waickman (Wednesday), Erik Moth (Fester), Dylan Tacker (Lurch), Amanda Astorga (Grandma), Eric Thompson (Lucas), Emma Bratton (Alice), Nick Martin (Mal), Parker Kaibas (Pugsley), Marcus Butts, Tommy Cole, Mitchell Lewis, Jake Siwek, Jeremy Weinstein (Male Ancestors), Lauren Eifert, Tassy Kirbas, Emma Metzger, Maggie Musco, Jeannie Sincic (Female Ancestors), Matthew Shanahan (Male Swing), and Sophie Hardy (Female Swing).

Behind the scenes, The Addams Family is directed by Joe Deer (Crazy For You, You Can't Take It With You, No No Nanette) with musical direction by Wade Russo (Goodspeed Musicals, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Boston Conservatory). Sets are designed by David J. Castellano, lighting by Matthew P. Benjamin, costumes by Zoe Still, and sound by James Dunlap.

Performances are November 1, 2, 8. 9, 15, 16 at 8:00 pm; November 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 at 2:00 pm; October 31, November 6, 7, 14 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $23 for seniors and $15 for students.

For tickets and theatre information call the Box Office at (937) 775-2500, or purchase single tickets online at http://www.wright.edu/tdmp.





