The Human Race Theatre Company to Present DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY

The Human Race Theatre Company marks its 40th anniversary by returning to the play that started it all: Dracula. This time, the company takes a fresh bite with Kate Hamill’s Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really, a darkly comic and gender-bending reimagining of Bram Stoker’s classic novel.

Bouncing between horror and humor, Hamill’s adaptation asks who the true monsters are, casting aside damsels in distress and romanticized villains for a gleeful stake through the heart.

Artistic Director Emily Wells, who directs the production, notes: “We themed our 40th Season around family and knew that we wanted to nod back to the Dracula we produced in 1986. Kate Hamill's retelling of the classic story through a woman’s lens felt like the right choice. A pregnant Mina Harker attempts to save her dear friend from the throes of the vampire and his wives, and in doing so, puts her family unit at risk.”

The cast features Caitlin Larsen as Renfield, Andrew Ian Adams as Jonathan Harker, Angelique Archer as Mina Harker, Greg Mallios as Dracula, Jordan Trovillion as Lucy Westenra, Rico Romalus Parker as Dr. George Seward, and Darlene Spencer as Van Helsing. Wright State University students Skye Hodgkin and Evelyn Vordtriede join as part of the Human Race – WSU Performing Arts Collaboration.

The creative team includes Charlie Calvert (scenic design), Jessica Drayton (lighting design), Ayn Swann (costume design), Jay Brunner (composer & sound design), Sarah Gomes (props design), Carolyn Fast (production stage manager), and Isabella Myers (assistant stage manager).