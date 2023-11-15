The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio Recreates Charles Dickens' 1967 Historic Tour With One-Person Retelling Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio (formerly CATCO) is presenting a one-person play based on Charles Dickens' timeless holiday story, A Christmas Carol. The play, adapted by Greg Oliver Bodine, is told through Dickens as he shares the classic tale of Scrooge, haunting spirits, and redemption. A Christmas Carol will be directed by Leda Hoffmann, Artistic Director, and performed by audience-favorite Angela Iannone who also performed in 9 to 5 and An Iliad. The show will run December 14-23, 2023, in Studio Two in the Vern Riffe Center.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Angela Iannone in Columbus to play this role," said Hoffmann. "She is one of Columbus' finest actors and watching her tell this epic story in such an intimate setting is something Columbus has never experienced before for the holidays."

This single-actor play takes its inspiration from Charles Dickens' historic tour in 1867 when he read his Christmas classic to audiences all over the United States. The play is based on the condensed version that Dickens himself used during his tour. The play includes Scrooge and all the classic characters that audiences know and love as it reveals the story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from miserliness to redemption, with an abundance of warmth and humor.

"I am looking forward to sharing the humor and richness of this most famous of ghost stories with The Contemporary's audiences," said Iannone. "Mr. Bodine's play contains all the delightful characters we love, presented by their creator, Charles Dickens."

"This play requires dynamic storytelling, and Angela transports the audience straight into this story, allowing you to feel those wonderful, cozy holiday feelings," said Christy Farnbauch, Executive Director of The Contemporary. "I recommend taking in the lights at the Columbus Commons which is right next door to us before or after the show to round out a wonderful evening with your family and friends."

The New York Times said, "Mr. Bodine's script follows closely the condensed "Christmas Carol" Dickens created for his readings, whose cuts include the schoolroom scenes...Children ready for a Dickens introduction, however, will be captivated."

Angela Iannone (she/her/hers) is a Columbus native, has an extensive performing, teaching, and research career. She was last seen at The Contemporary as Violet Newstead in 9 to 5, The Musical and The Poet in An Iliad. She is a Folger Shakespeare Library Research Fellow, a Hendrix/ Murphy Directing Fellow, and a 10 Chimneys/Lunt-Fontanne Excellence Fellow. She is a recipient of a Joseph Jefferson Award (Chicago Area Theatre), a Broadway World Award, a Footlights Award (Milwaukee Area Theatre) a five-time Best Actress Award recipient (Milwaukee) and a Queen's Kudos Award (Queens, NYC). She is a resident playwright for TheaterRED, Milwaukee. Roles include Maria Callas in Master Class, Medea in Medea, Lady MacBeth in MacBeth, Kate Hepburn in Tea at Five, Diana Vreeland in Full Gallop and Roxie in Chicago. She is an audiobook narrator and can be found on Audible.com. www.angelaiannone.com

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are $27 each and can be purchased online at Click Here.

Thursday, December 14, 7:30 p.m. is a preview performance; opening night is Friday, December 15, 8 p.m. Performances run through December 23rd with performances on Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m, and one on Saturday December 23rd at 2pm. The play runs for 70 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons 8 years of age and older.

The theatre also offers a Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) ticket option for every preview this season. PWYW tickets may be purchased in advance by telephone (614.469.0939), in-person at the CBUSArts ticket office, 55 E. State St., or at the venue starting two hours before showtime. The Contemporary also offers $20 student rush tickets to every performance. Tickets (one per student with a valid ID) are sold at the box office, 77 S. High St., Fourth Floor, up to two hours before curtain and are subject to availability.

This season patrons can enter the building from the High Street entrance, or through the parking garage entered from Front Street.

Nationwide is the season sponsor for The Contemporary's 39th season, and the supporting sponsors for A Christmas Carol are Mary Yerina and Bob Redfield. Season support comes from The Greater Columbus Arts Council, the city of Columbus, and Franklin County, as well as The Shubert Foundation, Inc., and the Ohio Arts Council, a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically with state tax dollars from the Ohio Legislature. The Contemporary also appreciates the support of Leona and Rowena Kesler Memorial Fund, Helen W. Wildermuth Fund for Drama and Music with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation of The Columbus Foundation who assists donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.