Like The Weather, Sidney Ohio Events Are Heating Up

Located on I-75 just 30 miles north of Dayton, Ohio you'll find a wonderful variety of outdoor recreation sure to satisfy every travel preference. Just a 15 minute drive off the highway is Lake Loramie State Park. With its 1,600 acre lake and 30 miles of shoreline, Lake Loramie is one of the original feeder lakes for the Miami-Erie Canal and offers visitors a quiet retreat in rural Ohio. Swim from a sandy beach, hike along the old canal towpath, wet a line from the lakeshore or a rented boat, and spend the night in a shaded campsite or cabin. However you like to unwind, Lake Loramie State Park is the perfect destination to recharge your battery in the great outdoors.

Airstream fans won't want to miss this year's Alumapalooza the week of May 28th through June 2nd. Alumapalooza is a family-friendly festival for people who love Airstream travel trailers. For any or all of six days and five nights, participants can camp in a field right next to the Airstream manufacturing facility. A wide variety of seminars and fun presentations are offered throughout the week plus additional activities like live music, yoga, area bike tours, cooking demonstrations, a barbeque, and the not to be missed factory tour. By the way, did you know that the Airstream factory tour has been acclaimed by FoxNews.com as one of the top ten factory tours in the United States?

While visiting Alumapalooza, be sure to take in the Community Days festival in nearby Jackson Center, home to Airstream. This local festival features live music, great food, and amusements for the kids May 30th to June 2nd.

Additional community festivals in the area during the month of May and June include the Anna Homecoming, Botkins Carousel, Holy Angels Parrish Picnic, and the Great Downtown Sidney BBQfest. If you like live music and Bar-B-Que, this festival is for you, however all area festivals are unique in their own way offering a nice variety of family friendly entertainment, live music, delicious food, and lots of fun.

The Buckeye Farm Antiques Show returns to Sidney the weekend of May 24 to 26. This year's show will feature Allis Chalmers Tractors and Equipment and Indiana Made Engines along with many other brands as well. Special activities not to be missed include a Craft and Flea Market, Shingle Mill, Threshing & Corn Shredding, Antique Parts Area, Blacksmith, Sawmill, Primitive Crafts, Wood Sculpture, and even an Antique Tractor Pull. Live entertainment each night. Kids will enjoy the Kiddie Tractor Pull and variety of fun activities. New to the Show this year is the Buckeye Shoot Out Bracket Pull sponsored by the Ohio State Antique Tractor Pullers Association. With a $1,000 first place prize to the winner, this contest is sure to bring out the best of the best.

If you enjoy an open air concert, how about this? The Wright Patterson Air Force Band of Flight will perform on the lawn of the Shelby County Courthouse as one of the marque events planned this year to celebrate the Shelby County Ohio Bicentennial. Gather the family and bring your lawn chairs to the beautiful and historic Shelby County court square in downtown Sidney for this evening performance. Other Concerts on the Square are planned for consecutive Friday evenings on June 14th, 21st, 28th, as well as July 4th, 12th, and 19th. After the show, be sure to stop into Murphy's Craft Bar + Kitchen or The Bridge Restaurant for a bite to eat and a cold drink.

And speaking of open air concerts, country music fans will not want to miss this year's three day music festival at Country Concert in early July. Headliners include Kid Rock, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Kipp Moore, Aaron Lewis, Gary Allen, Kris Lane, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, Carly Pearce, Granger Smith, Dylan Scott, Whiskey Myers, & many more. Over 30 performers on two big stages will surely place Country Concert at the top of your to-do list this summer.

For every recreation interest, the possibilities are plentiful in Sidney. Visitors can select from 8 carefully prepared travel itineraries or build their own from a long list of things to see and do. Additional information about the many fine attractions in west central Ohio can be found on the web site of the Sidney Visitors Bureau at www.VisitSidneyShelby.com. Sidney Ohio...They're waiting for you.





