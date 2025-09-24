Canton Ballet Opens 60th Season With ONE STAGE, TWO LEGACIES and PETER AND THE WOLF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canton Ballet will open its 2025–26 season with two milestone performances that showcase the strength of collaboration and the legacy of the arts in Northeast Ohio.

The season begins Sunday, September 28, at 4:30 p.m. at Gervasi Vineyard with One Stage, Two Legacies, presented in partnership with Ballet Excel Ohio. This one-hour performance will feature both Canton Ballet and Ballet Excel Ohio dancers, highlighting the shared artistry, discipline, and creativity of the region's young performers.

The season continues with the public performance of Peter and the Wolf on Saturday, October 11, at 1:00 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. The 30-minute production will be performed by Canton Ballet dancers with live accompaniment from the Canton Symphony Orchestra, bringing Prokofiev's timeless tale to life for audiences of all ages.

This year's Peter and the Wolf will feature newly designed costumes made possible through the generosity of The Hoover Foundation. Since its debut with Canton Ballet in 1978, Peter and the Wolf has been experienced by more than 150,000 schoolchildren across Stark County — many of them seeing live theater for the first time through this beloved work.

“Launching our anniversary season with these partnerships underscores how collaboration strengthens the arts,” said Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, Executive Artistic Director of Canton Ballet. “One Stage, Two Legacies celebrates the bright future of dance with Ballet Excel Ohio's remarkable young artists, while Peter and the Wolf continues our mission to inspire the next generation of audiences through dance and live music.”

Mia Klinger, Artistic Director of Ballet Excel Ohio, added, “For 50 years, Ballet Excel Ohio has given young dancers the chance to perform at a professional level. Partnering with Canton Ballet at Gervasi is a meaningful way to celebrate that history while looking ahead to the future. Together, our dancers will share the stage, building connections that will last long after the curtain falls.”