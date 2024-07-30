CAPA, Six String Concerts Present BOTH SIDES NOW In October At The Lincoln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA and Six String Concerts will present Both Sides Now on Saturday, October 26, at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.)

Both Sides Now is at once a piece of the '60s and '70s, and of right now--offering us a story about the messiness of being human, of lives persistently lived at the edge of growth, and of finding the courage to turn toward one another, again and again.

Robbie Schaefer is a singer-songwriter, theatre/film artist and current rabbinical student. The guitarist and songwriter for the indie folk band Eddie From Ohio has also recorded several solo albums, including 2017′s Sounds Like Home: Songs From the Musical, Light Years. In addition, Robbie is the founder of OneVoice, an international non-profit that unites and empowers youth through music and the creative arts. The organization was active from 2011-2023 and completed projects in Tanzania, Nicaragua, India, Greece, and Israel.

Robbie has shared the stage with Jason Mraz, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Keb ‘Mo, and Emmylou Harris, among others. His first work for musical theater, Light Years, saw its world premiere at the Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre in 2018 and is now a feature film entitled Burst The Silence, which is currently on the festival circuit and due for wider release by Rolling Pictures in 2024. His newest work for theatre, The Blue Poppy, is an Irish-Jewish ghost story written in collaboration with Scottish playwright Grace Barnes.

Danielle Wertz has rapidly gained national acclaim. An award-winning artist on the rise, Danielle's compositions and arrangements weave together elements of modern jazz, folk and the use of her voice as an instrumental texture to create an intimate and personal musical world.

After being named a 2015 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocals Competition semi-finalist, Danielle independently released her debut album, Intertwined. This collaboration with pianist Tal Cohen ranked #4 on Capital Bop's list of "Best DC Jazz Albums of 2017" and has continued to receive high praise since its release. That same year Danielle placed 2nd in the Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition and 3rd in the Mid-Atlantic Jazz Vocal Competition.

In 2022 Danielle co-created and co-starred in Signature Theatre's production of Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. DC Theatre Arts called her performance “enchanting and reverent.” In March, 2023 she released her sophomore album, “Other Side” via Outside in Music and self-produced a national release tour including venues such as Blues Alley Jazz in DC, Chris' Jazz Cafe in Philadelphia and Sam First in Los Angeles.

Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 2, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen

Saturday, October 26

Lincoln Theatre

$25-$35

Both Sides Now is a theatrical concert that explores the music and lives of long-time friends and one-time lovers, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Created by and starring Robbie Schaefer and Danielle Wertz, the cabaret-style performance travels decades alongside songs such as A Case of You, Hallelujah, Big Yellow Taxi, Suzanne, and many more. Both Sides Now is at once a piece of the '60s and '70s, and of right now--offering us a story about the messiness of being human, of lives persistently lived at the edge of growth, and of finding the courage to turn toward one another, again and again. For tickets, visit www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com.

About Six String Concerts

Six String is an all-volunteer run nonprofit organization founded in 1988 to bring established and emerging singer-songwriters to central Ohio audiences. Artists span a variety of musical genres, primarily contemporary folk, but also including roots, Americana, bluegrass, and country. Concerts are held in intimate, alcohol-free environments that provide the performers and audience with a high quality concert experience. In 2015, Six String was named “Best Listening Room in Columbus” by Columbus Monthly Magazine. During a typical season, Six String presents top touring acoustic musicians in a series of 8–10 concerts between September and May. Six String shows would not be possible without the ongoing support of our sponsors, partners, volunteers, and patrons, including The Columbus Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council, and Ohio Arts Council.

