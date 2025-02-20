CAMELOT to be Presented at The Human Race Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Do you believe in love at first sight? Embark on a majestic journey to a realm where honor, dignity, and morality pave the way for a new era under the youthful King Arthur’s reign, coming to The Human Race Theatre Company this spring. Experience a soaring, tighter Camelot at The Human Race Theatre Company.

David Lee's focused adaptation breathes new life into Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s beloved Camelot. At its heart lies the eternal triangle of Arthur, Guenevere, and Lancelot, their story told through the musical's most memorable songs. A live ensemble

band helps the classic score soar as the King, Queen, and Knights of the Round Table perform cherished numbers ranging from tender ballads like "If Ever I Would Leave You" and "I Loved You Once in Silence" to rousing favorites such as "The Lusty Month of May"

and the unforgettable title song. This bold remake of the 1960 classic ensures audiences will depart with smiles on their faces and soaring melodies stuck in their minds.

“Arthurian legends date back to 300-500 CE, as Christianity and pagan belief systems were clashing, and different political factions were warring for power,” notes Emily N. Wells, Artistic Director of The Human Race Theatre Company. “I’ve been enthralled by

the legends for a long time and find that we can all relate to the eternal quest for a round table – a symbol of an ideal world where all are welcome.”

Ian Axness, Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre and Resident Music Director at University of Cincinnati – College-Conservatory of Music, provides musical direction and Kiersten Farmer (Dayton Playhouse Joseph…) choreographs. Wells directs the eight-person cast of revelers: Justin King, Jason Slattery, Tai Rosenblatt, Christian Hall and Shannon Lane, with Adam Thatcher as Arthur/Reveler 6, Aleah Vassell as Guenevere/Reveler 7, and Trevor Bunce as Lancelot/Reveler.

The full Production Team: Charlie Calvert, Scenic Design; Diane Ferry Williams, Lighting Design; Molly Walz, Costume Design; Kaitlin Barnett Proctor, Sound Design; emily c. porter, Sound Advisor; Sarah Gomes, Props; Mark Tynan, Production Stage Manager; Isabella

Meyers, Assistant Stage Manager; Gina Cerimele-Mechley, Fight & Intimacy Director; Deborah J. Thomas, Dialect Coach.

