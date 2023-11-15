Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in ART TREASURES 2023

Beck Center for the Arts will display Art Treasures 2023, an exhibition by visual artists who bring a wealth of creativity and talent to their work.

The art on display was created by local artists, including: Nathalie Bermudez, Riley Candow, Regina Dorfmeyer, Kurt Hallsman, Mike Jones, George Kocar, Tanya Long, Ikuko Miklowski, Pat Oliver, and Melinda Placko. Ryan Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn artist. He is also a sketch card artist for Topps, Upper Deck and Dynamite. Ryan and his daughter Keira Finley, also featured in this exhibition, recently presented Side by Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley. Patricia Sigmier studied art and architecture at Saint Mary's College in Indiana and has over 20 years of experience as a professional art instructor – including many years at Beck Center. Patricia is a regular exhibitor and a signature member in the juried exhibitions of the Ohio Watercolor Society, where she won the prestigious North Coast Award in 2005.

Melinda Placko, Beck Center Associate Director of Music & Visual Arts Education says, "This show offers eye-catching gifts by professional artists. Shop pottery, comics, jewelry, fine art and craft to support local artists in our Beck Center community."

This exhibition is free and open to the public during regular business hours, including performances, and classes just outside the Senney Theater in the main building, the Hoffman-Stach Gallery, and Daniels Lounge in the main building on the campus at 17801 Detroit Ave. All are invited to a free opening art reception on Friday, December 1, 2023, for a chance to see the items early in the sales process, and meet the artists. The time of the reception is 6:00-7:30 PM. The campus will be buzzing with performances of the professional theater production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running December 1, 2023 to December 30, 2023, the youth theater production of Going Medieval: A Ye Old Comedie, running December 8 to 17, 2022, and in the Music and Creative Arts Therapies Building, The Nutcracker 2023, a dance student production, with all performances sold out December 2 to December 10, 2023.

These handcrafted works are available for purchase at Customer Service at Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.