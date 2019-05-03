BWW Review: SYLVIA at Human Race Theatre Company

Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking when she looks at you? Have you ever known someone who goes a little overboard in their obsession with their dog? If so, then you need to get to the Human Race to see SYLVIA before May 12 and be prepared to laugh. A lot.

SYLVIA, written by A.R Gurney, premiered Off-Broadway in 1995 with Sarah Jessica Parker in the title role. Sylvia is a dog that enters the household of empty nesters, Kate and Greg. Chaos ensues as the audience is treated to the inner workings of Sylvia's mind as she tries to find her place in her new home.

As you can expect from the Human Race, all of the performances were superb. While I would not usually compare a woman to a dog, as Sylvia, Alex Sunderhaus makes the perfect dog. Her mannerisms, inflections, and even costumes make the perfect personification of the dog. Greg (Jason Podplesky) and Kate (Jen Joplin) hit just the right notes struggling with not only the changes in their relationship after their children have moved on and finding not only where Sylvia fits in the picture but where they still fit with each other. Rory Sheridan as Tom/Phyllis/Leslie provided light hearted laughter and excellent versatility in each of the three roles he portrays.

You can get your tickets now at www.ticketcenterstage.com or you can call 937-228-3630 or visit the Ticket Center Stage box office in the lobby of the Schuster Center downtown.



Also, through Ticket Center Stage, you can now purchase Human Race season tickets for the 2019-2020 season that is themed "Women of Influence: Their Power, Passion and Pitfalls" all in recognition of the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote in the United States. Details are available at the Human Race website at www.humanracetheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories