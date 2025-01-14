Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Anna Hogan - SPECTACULAR SPECTACULAR - Storefront Productions
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Ferguson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nickolas Mann, Lisa Rodenbaugh, Robin Fuller - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts
Best Dance Production
CATS - Repertory Company Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Anna Hogan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theatre, Levelland, Texas
Best Direction Of A Play
Ashley H. White - IMPOSTER! HYPOCRITE! TARTUFFE! - Circle Theatre
Best Ensemble
MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Johansen - HUNDRED DAYS - Circle Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Annie Nichols-Burge - SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe
Best Musical
MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals
Best Performer In A Musical
Sawyer Bell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Elyse Kuss - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas
Best Play
ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jojo Garcia - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Voland - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Lubbock Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amanda Reid - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jojo Garcia - ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts
Favorite Local Theatre
CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas
