Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Anna Hogan - SPECTACULAR SPECTACULAR - Storefront Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Ferguson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nickolas Mann, Lisa Rodenbaugh, Robin Fuller - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts

Best Dance Production
CATS - Repertory Company Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Anna Hogan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theatre, Levelland, Texas

Best Direction Of A Play
Ashley H. White - IMPOSTER! HYPOCRITE! TARTUFFE! - Circle Theatre

Best Ensemble
MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Johansen - HUNDRED DAYS - Circle Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Annie Nichols-Burge - SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe

Best Musical
MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals

Best Performer In A Musical
Sawyer Bell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play
Elyse Kuss - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas

Best Play
ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jojo Garcia - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Voland - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Lubbock Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amanda Reid - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jojo Garcia - ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre
CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas
 



