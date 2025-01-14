Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Anna Hogan - SPECTACULAR SPECTACULAR - Storefront Productions



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Ferguson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nickolas Mann, Lisa Rodenbaugh, Robin Fuller - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts



Best Dance Production

CATS - Repertory Company Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anna Hogan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theatre, Levelland, Texas



Best Direction Of A Play

Ashley H. White - IMPOSTER! HYPOCRITE! TARTUFFE! - Circle Theatre



Best Ensemble

MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Johansen - HUNDRED DAYS - Circle Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Annie Nichols-Burge - SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe



Best Musical

MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals



Best Performer In A Musical

Sawyer Bell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts



Best Performer In A Play

Elyse Kuss - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas



Best Play

ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jojo Garcia - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Voland - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Lubbock Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Reid - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jojo Garcia - ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts



Favorite Local Theatre

CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas



