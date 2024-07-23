Video: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Dallas Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances are now underway for Disney's The Little Mermaid at Dallas Theater Center. The production runs through August 4, 2024. All performances will be at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Check out an all new trailer here!

The production, directed by Moriarty, choreographed by Tiana Kaye Blair, and music directed by Vicky Nooe, will feature fifteen professional actors working alongside community members. DTC’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company members Christina Austin Lopez (Ariel), Liz Mikel(Ursual), Zachary J. Willis (Sebastian),and Bob Hess (King Triton) will be joined by Kevin Solis (Prince Eric), Michael Alonzo, Owen Beans, Stormi Demerson, Amber Florez, Gena Loe, Tara Park Randy Pearlman, Lorens Portalatin, Mark Quach and Andre Pernell Williams.

Under the direction of Brandi Giles, Dallas Theater Center’s Department of Public Works partners with community-based organizations, schools, and government throughout the year to invite people of all ages to take theater classes, attend performances, and join in the creation of ambitious works of participatory theater.

