VIDEO: Broadway-Bound Liz Mikel Says 'Thank You, Dallas'

Watch below as Brierley Resident Acting Company member Liz Mikel invites audiences to experience 'Our Town' at Dallas Theater Center before she heads to Broadway in 1776!

Liz is a member of Dallas Theater Center's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, where her credits include: Sweat; Steel Magnolias; Public Works Dallas' The Winter's Tale; White Rabbit Red Rabbit; The Trials of Sam Houston; Miller, Mississippi; Inherit the Wind; Public Works Dallas' The Tempest; Bella: An American Tall Tale; Romeo and Juliet; Medea; School for Wives; The Rocky Horror Show; A Raisin in the Sun; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat; The Wiz; Dividing the Estate; A Christmas Carol; Death of a Salesman; Give It Up!; A Midsummer Night's Dream (2009, 1991); The Who's Tommy; Ain't Misbehavin' and Crowns.

One of the most beloved American plays ever written, Our Town follows the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry and eventually-in one of the most famous scenes in American theater-die. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, Our Town depicts the fictional small town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity."

For tickets visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/our-town/