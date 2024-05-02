The Actor's Renaissance Theatre Present BABY DADDY DRAMA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actor's Renaissance Theatre presents BABY DADDY DRAMA, written & directed by: Mary Ann Washington at Theatre Works on The Square.

In the ruthless realm of media moguls, we plunge into the lives of two formidable figures: Herschel Sinclair, the enigmatic media tycoon behind Visual Media, and Darius Lewis, his arch-nemesis and the CEO of Vivid Scope. Their fates collide in a storm of ambition, concealed truths, and intricate family bonds.

Herschel Sinclair, the cunning architect of Visual Media, commits an audacious act: he elopes with the one woman he should never have—Mona Lewis, Darius's sister and a talented actress with a burning ambition to seize control of her family's empire at Vivid Scope. Suspicious of his sister's sudden marriage, Darius Lewis hatches a calculated scheme to wrestle control of Herschel's media empire. He persuades Mona to abandon the merger, plunging Herschel into a dizzying tailspin. He abandons her during their honeymoon, laying the blame squarely on her shoulders. Yet Mona is no mere pawn; she harbors secrets and strength that Herschel underestimates.

Secrets emerge alliances shift and lies unravel—a tangled web of relationships threatens to tear everyone's world apart. In the riveting stage play, "Baby Daddy Drama," love, betrayal, and ambition collide, leaving indelible marks on the hearts of those entangled in its tumultuous threads.

The cast includes Tramaine Morgan, Adrian Kennard, Jasira Marion Olatunji, Nichole Tate-jackson, Betty Curley, Renwick Malone, Carnecia Avant, Mikey Christian, Shamika Williams, Jasmine Alexander, CaroLine Liggins, Sheronica Re'ne, Latrcia ‘pat' Parks and Jikena Bush.

Purchase tickets at www.therenaissancetheatre.com.

