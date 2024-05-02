The Actor's Renaissance Theatre Present BABY DADDY DRAMA

The play explores the complexities of modern relationships.
The Actor's Renaissance Theatre presents BABY DADDY DRAMA, written & directed by: Mary Ann Washington at Theatre Works on The Square.
In the ruthless realm of media moguls, we plunge into the lives of two formidable figures: Herschel Sinclair, the enigmatic media tycoon behind Visual Media, and Darius Lewis, his arch-nemesis and the CEO of Vivid Scope. Their fates collide in a storm of ambition, concealed truths, and intricate family bonds.
Herschel Sinclair, the cunning architect of Visual Media, commits an audacious act: he elopes with the one woman he should never have—Mona Lewis, Darius's sister and a talented actress with a burning ambition to seize control of her family's empire at Vivid Scope. Suspicious of his sister's sudden marriage, Darius Lewis hatches a calculated scheme to wrestle control of Herschel's media empire. He persuades Mona to abandon the merger, plunging Herschel into a dizzying tailspin. He abandons her during their honeymoon, laying the blame squarely on her shoulders. Yet Mona is no mere pawn; she harbors secrets and strength that Herschel underestimates.
Secrets emerge alliances shift and lies unravel—a tangled web of relationships threatens to tear everyone's world apart. In the riveting stage play, "Baby Daddy Drama," love, betrayal, and ambition collide, leaving indelible marks on the hearts of those entangled in its tumultuous threads.
The cast includes Tramaine Morgan, Adrian Kennard, Jasira Marion Olatunji, Nichole Tate-jackson, Betty Curley, Renwick Malone, Carnecia Avant, Mikey Christian, Shamika Williams, Jasmine Alexander, CaroLine Liggins, Sheronica Re'ne, Latrcia ‘pat' Parks and Jikena Bush.
Purchase tickets at www.therenaissancetheatre.com.
Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos