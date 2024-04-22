Review: MARY POPPINS JR. at Casa Manana, Ft. Worth TX

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



17 Cherry Tree Lane will never be the same after Mary Poppins lands at the Banks family’s home, where young Jane and Michael Banks have made a lifelong hobby of tormenting their nannies until they flee as if pursued by a flock of pigeons. The Banks children, both spoiled and overlooked by their well-off, hands-off parents are in for an alteration at the hands of the ‘practically perfect’ and magical Mary.

Disney adapted P. L. Travers’ series of Mary Poppins books as a movie in 1964, turning them into a cheery musical starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, with music and lyrics by Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman. Unforgettable songs such as “ A Spoonful of Sugar”, “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”, "Feed the Birds" and of course, “Supercalifraglisticexpiaildocious” are guaranteed shoe-in for popularity for young and old.

Casa Manana's cast captures all the excitement and charm of this familiar classic. Rachel Rice dazzles as the bright-eyed heavenly visitor whose mission is to restore harmony to the Banks family becomes the brisk taskmistress. Rice captures all the prim and proper qualities in a ‘practically perfect’ way. Paul T. Taylor plays the distant George Banks who slowly unlearns the cold and aloof behaviors he’s been taught by a “holy terror” of a nanny, played by Laurel Lynn Collins . Rowan Gilvie plays his dutiful wife Winifred with a pleasantly skeptical yet insightful spin. The Banks’ precocious children are played by the delightfully talented Isabella Green as Jane Banks and Charlie Bilbow as Michael Banks. Both have impressive credits, and their joy comes through clearly in these roles. Michael Scott Gomez is charming and delightful as Bert; the streetwise sweep who wins the trust of the Banks’ offspring and approval from the audience.

In addition to the talented, energetic company, the most striking features of this production are the creative sets and scenic designs by Seth Byrum. The impressive, lighting by Samuel Rushen and costumes at the skillful hands of Tammy Spencer. There's dancing, flying and non stop action. The entire cast all sporting fitting cockney accents and great enthusiam.

All this comes to life at the creative hands of director BJ Cleveland, music directed by James McQuillen and "show stopping" choreography by Merrill West. Additional cast includes Ellen Eberhardt, Maxton Rhys Sims, Kristal Seid, Seth Paden, Andrew Nicholas, Esteban A. Vilchez, Laurel Lynn Collins, Samantha Snow, Mary Kim, Simon Kowalski, Luke Weber, Ivy Bilbow, Elizabeth Hall, Hannah Ward, Tenley Heugatter, Patrick Bilbow, Gabriel Putnam and Finn Christopher Edwards.

Mary Poppins plays at Casa Manana, 310 Lancaster Ave. Ft. Worth, TX 76107 from April 20 to May 12. More information can be found, and tickets can be purchased at www.casamanana.org.

Production Photos: Nicki Behm

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.