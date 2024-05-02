THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Granbury Theatre Company will continue its Broadway on the Brazos season with the stage play “The Diary of Anne Frank” on May 10-26, 2024, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Dramatists Play Service, the play is “the true story of a young Jewish girl who kept a diary of her time hiding from the Nazis in an attic of her father's office during World War II.” The play was written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and is inspired by “Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank.

Holly Keller leads the cast in the title role.

Other cast members are Bob Beck, Maudie G. Davis, Darcy Doyle, Mary-Kate Flannery, Rodney Hudson, Dan Powderly, Thomas Powderly, Graham Ramos, and Leslie Walstrom. Understudies include Meghan Murray, Jennifer Nickell, Thomas Powderly and Gage Ramos.

The play is under the direction of Natalie Guess assisted by Alvaro Aguilar. Austin Bender is leading fight and intimacy choreography. Designers for the production are: David Broberg, lights; Reagan Deming, set; Natalie Guess, sound; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Jarrett Self, props. Bentleigh Nesbit is the stage manager.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.

