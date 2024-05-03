Bishop Arts Theatre Will Host 30th Anniversary Gala At Winspear Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bishop Arts Theatre Center will celebrate three decades of theatrical excellence with a 30th Anniversary concert on July 9th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House.

The gala promises to be an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and rhythmic bliss with a star-studded lineup featuring the legendary Najee, the soulful Eric Roberson, and the phenomenal Alex Bugnon.

“We are beyond thrilled to have this amazing lineup of Jazz talent to celebrate our 30th Anniversary,” says Teresa Coleman Wash, Executive Artistic Director of Bishop Arts Theatre Center. “The stars have truly aligned for a can’t-miss concert experience.”

Najee: Renowned for his saxophone mastery, Najee’s smooth and timeless jazz tunes have captivated audiences worldwide. Experience the magic as he takes the stage, bringing his three decades of musical brilliance.

Eric Roberson: Prepare to be enchanted by the soulful crooner, Eric Roberson, whose velvet voice and poetic lyrics have made him a force in the contemporary R&B and soul scene. Witness him serenade the audience with his passionate and heartfelt performances.

Alex Bugnon: A prolific, energetic force on the contemporary music scene for more than two decades. Get ready for Alex Bugnon to take you on a musical journey that transcends genres and leaves you in awe.

This gala is not just a concert; it’s a celebration of Bishop Arts Theatre’s rich history and commitment to the arts over the past 30 years. Join us for an evening filled with nostalgia, gratitude, and the incredible music that has defined our journey.

Bishop Arts Theatre’s 30th Anniversary Gala is scheduled for July 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House located at 2403 Flora Street Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bishopartstheatre.org or by calling the box office at 214.948.0716 Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Prices range from $75 - $150.

