Dallas Black Dance Theatre to Close 47th Season with Spring Celebration

Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s upcoming Spring Celebration performance series marking the grand finale of its 47th season May 17-18, 2024 at the esteemed Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

The performances will feature an eclectic mix of pieces showcasing the extraordinary talent and versatility of the DBDT dancers, along with captivating choreography from renowned artists. Highlights of the program include "Black in Time," choreographed by the acclaimed Kameron N. Saunders, and "Execution of a Sentiment," choreographed by the award-winning Darrell Grand Moultrie. Additionally, the evening will feature a special performance by guest company, The DASH Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Gregory Dolbashian, promising to elevate the energy and dynamism of the event to new heights.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, audiences will also be treated to the world premiere of a captivating work by contemporary ballet choreographer Jae Man Joo. Known for pushing boundaries and exploring innovative movement concepts, Joo's work promises to leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.

Kameron N. Saunders is celebrated for his dynamic choreography that seamlessly blends contemporary movement with cultural narratives, while Darrell Grand Moultrie's choreographic style is characterized by its emotional depth and striking visual imagery. Together with Jae Man Joo's inventive approach to dance, these choreographers bring a wealth of creativity and artistry to the Spring Celebration performances.

Special guest artist The DASH Ensemble has garnered acclaim for its fearless exploration of movement and its ability to evoke profound emotional resonance through dance. Founded on the principles of collaboration, experimentation, and artistic exploration, The DASH Ensemble pushes the boundaries of movement, blending athleticism with raw emotion to create performances that captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.

With tickets available for in-person, on-demand, and livestream attendance, this event offers audiences the flexibility to experience the wonder of this performance wherever they prefer. Whether attending in person or enjoying the performance from the comfort of their own homes, audiences are sure to be swept away by the passion and finesse on display.

Tickets for Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Spring Celebration performances are available now and can be purchased online at www.dbdt.com or by calling Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Box Office at (214) 468-8602.

