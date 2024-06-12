Uptown Players to Present THE PROM Regional Premiere in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uptown Players will present the regional premiere of the Broadway sensation, The Prom, running from July 12 to July 28, 2024, at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre.

Based on the book written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, with lyrics by Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar, The Prom follows the journey of Emma, a high school student who simply wants to take her girlfriend to prom. However, when the school's conservative PTA board cancels the event to avoid controversy, a group of eccentric Broadway actors descends upon her small town to rally behind Emma and fight for inclusion.



With uproarious laughs and show-stopping dance numbers, The Prom tells a story of inspiring people to embrace their differences and to celebrate individuality. Filled with infectious music and witty lyrics, this musical promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that will have audiences tapping their feet and singing along.



Directed by Penny Ayn Maas, with music direction by Vonda K. Bowling and choreography by Evor Wright, this production boasts a talented and energetic cast. The creative team includes scenic design by Michael Raiford, lighting design by Scott Guenther, and original costume design by Jeffrey Meek.



The Prom is more than just a feel-good musical; it's a celebration of love, acceptance, and the transformative power of standing up for what is right. Addressing timely themes of LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion, this production serves as a reminder that everyone deserves to be seen and celebrated for who they are.



Get ready to be moved, inspired, and uplifted as The Prom takes you on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and the triumph of love over prejudice. Don't miss the chance to join Uptown Players for an unforgettable night of entertainment.



Performance Details:

Date: July 12, 2024 – July 28, 2024

Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theatre

Address: 3636 Turtle Creek, Dallas, TX 75219



Cast (in Alphabetical Order): Audrey Beyersdorfer, Erin Bowman, Henry Cawood, B.J. Cleveland, Sophie DeYoung, Presley Duyck, Stephanie Felton, Julia Rose Hartman, Sam Illum, Justin Konopka, Nick Leos, David Lugo, Joshua McLemore, Maya Michalski, Johanna Nchekwube, Reyna Sanchez, Cara Statham Serber, Carlos Strudwick, Sammy Swim, Trey Tolleson, Jason Robert Villarreal, Kelsey Jordan Ward, Gabriela Yarbrough



For tickets and more information, visit uptownplayers.org or call (214) 219-2718.

