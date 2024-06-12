The Cliburn to Launch Cliburn Family Concerts in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cliburn is launching Cliburn Family Concerts, a series that provides family-friendly musical experiences designed to emphasize themes of wonder, discovery, and exploration. These concerts bring playful programs to some of Fort Worth's most engaging venues, featuring encounters with a troupe of animals at the Fort Worth Zoo, a celebration of the holidays with a beloved classic at the Fort Worth Stockyards, and a musical voyage into outer space at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. The schedule for Cliburn Family Concerts is available below.

Individual tickets and subscriptions are on sale now. Individual tickets to one concert are $20 each or $75 for a family 4-pack; subscriptions to all three programs are $50 each or $200 for a family 4-pack. Visit cliburn.org/family-concerts for more information. All tickets are general admission. No tickets required for children under 2 years old.

“For several years, we have been thinking about how to give kids and their parents a way to enjoy classical music all together—in a presentation that would be completely magical and unforgettable for all ages, and could become an annual family tradition,” said Jacques Marquis, Cliburn president and CEO. “We are so pleased with how this has worked out: we have mesmerizing stories and, of course, the best music, matched with the perfect Fort Worth partners who each bring their own special savoir-faire. We can’t wait!”

The Carnival of the Animals

Saturday, September 14, 2024 I 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Fort Worth Zoo (Outdoor Learning Theater)

Let your imagination go wild as playful musicians impersonate the animal kingdom—from a stately lion and an energetic kangaroo to crazy donkeys and much more. All of this in the frolicsome setting of the Fort Worth Zoo, whose Animal Ambassadors will make special appearances throughout! Join us this fall as two pianos, a flute, a clarinet, and strings bring Saint-Saëns’ humorous suite, The Carnival of the Animals, to life like never before.

Fort Worth Zoo Members may enter the Zoo with Membership Card. Non-Fort Worth Zoo Members may check in at the Zoo Box Office. Concert attendees will receive a complimentary Zoo entry pass.

The Polar Express

Saturday, November 30, 2024 I 10:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 1, 2024 I 2:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Stockyards Station (Stampede Room)

All aboard the Polar Express! Celebrate the wonder and spirit of the holidays with us as we travel to the North Pole to visit Santa’s home. This one-of-a-kind show features dynamic narration and illustrations from of Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved classic book, The Polar Express, with accompanying, hopeful musical interludes and a few surprises. It’s a new holiday tradition in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, where your family can also enjoy the ice rink, photos with Cowboy Santa, the world-famous Herd, and many other festivities!

Voyager

Saturday, February 22, 2025 I 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23, 2025 I 11:00 a.m.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (Jane & John Justin Foundation OMNI Theater)

Take a musical journey through the solar system! As spectacular images from NASA wow us on the brand-new OMNI Theater screen—the most advanced LED display of its kind—a narrator will lead us on our special voyage. The stars and planets will swirl above as a piano, violin, and cello perform songs that explore and celebrate the wonder of space.

