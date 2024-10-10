THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to be Presented at NTPA Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre will continue its tradition of bringing professional quality productions with adult stage veterans to Plano with The Rocky Horror Show performing at NTPA's Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Rodenbaugh Theatre, October 18-27, 2024.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rock-n-roll biker and a creepy butler, who are celebrating Dr. Frank-N-Furter's newest creation. Join as we once again do the Time Warp in this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical!

The Rocky Horror Show is all about joining in on the fun! The audience is invited to participate in the show in the following ways:

Audience Callbacks - If you've ever seen Rocky Horror live, you know the audience will shout out specific phrases after certain lines in the show. At all of our shows, you'll see captions displayed on a screen with suggested audience callbacks!

Survival Kits - To truly experience the interaction, you'll need some gear! Our $10 Survival Kits include special items such as glow sticks, balloons, and rubber gloves. Each kit comes with instructions on how and when to use the items and a cute souvenir tote bag. Purchase your kit in advance with your tickets, or at our promos table (while supplies last). Please note, that for the safety of our theatre and our actors, only items from our kits will be allowed in the theatre.

Virgin Sacrifice - You are considered a Rocky Horror Virgin if you have never seen The Rocky Horror Show performed live before. Front Row "Virgins" will be given an opportunity to participate in a "virgin sacrifice" during pre-show shenanigans, a silly and surprise activity led by our host for the evening.

Costume Contest and Floor Show - Saturday, October 26 shows only! Dress up in your best Rocky Horror themed costume and join us for a special costume contest 30 minutes before each show. Costumed guests will be invited to strut their stuff on stage before the show. Audience voting will determine our best dressed guest for a fabulous prize!

Audiences can AN-TI-CI-PATE a rocking good time with the amazing cast and creative team. The cast of NTPA alums and DFW stage veterans includes Kiba Walker as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Jakob Schlegel as Brad Majors, Taylor Fujihara as Janet Weiss, KyLeigh Freeman as Magenta/Usherette, Maxwell Skaggs as Riff Raff, Alyssa Lee as Columbia, Zayde Vetter as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sawyer Bell as Rocky, Peyton Churchwell as Narrator, and Caera Flood, Isabella Monteleone, Ashton Teeter, Cam Vidales, Elena Butterfield, and Taylor Veer as Phantoms.

The production is helmed by Director Nick Mann, Choreographer Paige Price, and Music Director Billy Veer.

The runtime is 2 hours and the show is recommended for ages 16+. Tickets range from $20-32. The show runs for two weekends. A special ASL interpreted performance will be held on Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 pm. Captioning will be available at all performances.

Performance Details

The Rocky Horror Show

By NTPA Repertory Theatre

Rodenbaugh Theatre (Willow Bend Center of the Arts)

October 18-27, 2024

Tickets: $20-32

Ticket link: https://ntparep.org/shows/rocky-horror/

Comments

