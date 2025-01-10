THE MUSIC OF SAM COOKE Comes To Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performing Arts Fort Worth in partnership with Sheran Goodspeed Keyton, has announced A Change is Gonna Come Panel Discussion.

This free community event inspired by The Music of Sam Cooke will examine the iconic sound of the King of Soul, the era in which he lived and his cultural impact. Attendees will hear from a panel of creatives, consumers and industry professionals as they discuss the shared experience of music and the different ways it connects us across cultural and social backgrounds.

The panel discussion will take place at New Fellowship Church of Fort Worth on Saturday, January 18 at 2pm. This community event is free, however a ticket is required for entry as space is limited. To register, visit www.basshall.com/change.

Sam Cooke became the most important Soul singer in history. He was also the inventor of soul music and the most popular and beloved performer of his time. Cooke bridged the gap between black and white audiences and crossed generations. He is commonly known as The King of Soul for his distinctive vocal abilities and influence on the modern world of music. Sam Cooke appealed to everyone. He pioneered soul by melding elements of R&B, Gospel and Pop into a sound that was new and still coalescing at the time. His pioneering contributions to soul music led to the rise of Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and popularized the likes of Otis Redding and James Brown.

This world premiere concert features the greatest hits from the Legend of Soul including “You Send Me”, “Only Sixteen”, “Cupid”, “Chain Gang”, “Twistin the Night Away”, “A Change is Gonna Come”, “Wonderful World” to name a few. Beginning with the gospel music that formed the foundation of Sam Cooke's career, and spanning his success as a pop star, its pure magic from beginning to end. He is “Forever Mr. Soul”.

The Music of Sam Cooke comes to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall on Monday, January 20, as part of the 2024-2025 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup. Tickets start at $27.50 and may be purchased online at www.basshall.com/samcooke or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth box office hours are Monday-Friday 9am – 5pm and Saturday 10am – 4pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Comments