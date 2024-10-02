THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Comes to Granbury Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Granbury Theatre Company will continue its Broadway on the Brazos season with the musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on September 20-October 13, 2024, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Music Theatre International, “The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.”

Leading the cast are Freddy Martinez Jr. and Ben Rongey, who share the role of Quasimodo. Audrey Randall and Sofi Warren will portray Emeralda, while Jake Hamilton is Captain Phoebus de Martin. Returning to the stage is Opera House favorite Brian Lawson as Dom Claude Frollo.

Other cast members are Tom Bloss, Kendrick Booth, Gavin Clark, Jonathan Cook, Ethan Spudich Davis, Ari Deming, John David Dvorak, Elliot Elaine Hayes, Michelle Hayes, Connie Ingram, Weston Lawrence, Carla Martin, Bentleigh Nesbit, Jade Reneau, Sydnie Roy, Jarrett Self, Abigail Seward, Ava Shields, Arybella Torres, Haley Nettleton Twaddell, Robert Twadell, Ryan Wagoner, Richard IK Wooten

The musical is under the direction of Matt Beutner assisted by Eme Looney. Ashley Green is leading music, while Makenna Clark is the choreographer. Additional choreography is led by Jonah Hardt for fight and intimacy scenes. Designers for the production are: David Broberg, lights; Jonah Hardt, set; Kyle Hoffman, sound; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Bentleigh Nesbit, props. Whitney Shearon is the stage manager assisted by Kyle Cummins.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More