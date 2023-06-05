Review: MISS SAIGON AT CASA MANANA Theater, Ft. Worth TX

Miss Saigon premiered in the West End in 1989 to a mostly positive audience. Landing on Broadway in 1991, it received criticism for racist or sexist overtones, including protests regarding its portrayal of Asians and women. Thankfully things have changed for the better over the years.

Presenting a revival of a show that opened on Broadway 32 years ago is not easy - especially when that show is something of a Broadway legend, one of the major "pop operas" that dominated musical theater in the 1980s. The staging should be true to the original yet new enough to inspire theatergoers to revisit something so recent. Casa Manana's production succeeds with lavish, colorful sets and a cast of strong young singers in this fast-paced, heart-tugging theatrical piece.

Miss Saigon Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's show brings the story of Puccini's Madame Butterfly to Vietnam, with the action beginning just weeks before the American evacuation of Saigon in 1975. Chris (Louis Griffin), an American G.I., falls for Kim (Mikako Martin), a young Vietnamese woman from the countryside who has just arrived in Saigon and escapes life in a whorehouse by moving in with him. A battle of emotions ensues when Kim's fiance Thuy (Timothy H. Lee) appears on the scene. After Chris and Kim share a short-lived romance, the scene rapidly changes to Saigon (now called Ho Chi Minh City) three years later. Having been abandoned by Chris during the American evacuation, Kim now dreams of his return to her and their young son Tam (Isaiah Lou-Stigler). Offering to help Kim but only to further his own plans is the Engineer, Kim's former boss at the whorehouse. Chris ultimately does return to find Kim - bringing his wife, Ellen with him.

Visually, the production is impressive. From the seedy nightclub in Saigon to the streets of the "Red Light District" of Bangkok, bright colors give way to sultry lighting as Chris and Kim find unexpected love. These war-torn lovers are perfectly partnered, and both offer powerful acting and vocal excellence. Mikako Martin possesses a glorious voice that is heart-tugging through the entire show. Her "Sun and Moon" and "I Still Believe" are beautifully sung with innocence, amazing power, and clarity! Chris, Louis Griffin's songs are equally well sung, often power ballads, which are at times a bit overwhelming, as much of Saigon's dramatic music is written. "The Last Night of the World," "Why, God, Why," and "I'd Give My Life For You", just to name a few. Ellen (Jessica Martens) plays a splendid role as Chris's wife and her vocals are filled with passion. The rest of the young cast members shine through their powerful voices and fine acting, which are necessary for carrying a show performed entirely in song. A most touching "Bui Doi" is presented as a choral number with projections of the children left behind after the war.

Smack in the middle of the chaos, passion, and fear we have the character that pulls out all the stops to monopolize the unstable, fragile situation; the man known as "the Engineer" played by TV/Film/Broadway Star Lou Diamond Phillips, a self-indulgent, scoundrel (sorry Lou).

Phillips plays a sinister, yet 'almost' comical character just trying to 'make a buck or a million' to get out of Saigon. Another scene vividly brought to life is "The American Dream," the Engineer's vision of all the wondrous things he'll find if he reaches America. Phillips proves his talents as a Broadway actor/singer. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his portrayal of the King in Broadway's "The King and I".

Director and Choreographer Greg Zane adds to the strength of the fast-paced sequences. Zane pulls out all the stops and allows the energy and talent to flow from one emotional scene to another. Scenic Designer Katie Dill has found a way to make a minimal set design soar and well-displayed lighting and projection work by Samuel Rushen turns this modest-sized stage into a visually impressive experience. Bravo! on the Exodus and helicopter sequence. As for the money scene, the helicopter, well, having seen other productions from full-sized copters to mini copters which can be hit or miss, Casa's choice of carefully placed sound, (dare I say booming) and lighting works perfectly in this mid-sized staging. This show is a limited run. I would strongly recommend seeing this stellar production before it 'takes off".

