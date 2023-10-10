Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX

Casa Mana warmly invites you to "Be Our Guest!"

Oct. 10, 2023

Unless you’ve lived under a rock , we all know the story.  A selfish Prince is cursed by an enchantress. He is transformed into a Beast to match his inner self and locked away in an enchanted castle where his servants have been transformed into household objects (clock, candelabra, teapot, etc.). He can only break the spell by learning to love another and earn their love in return before a magic rose wilts, or else he must stay this way forever. Enter Belle a headstrong girl, misunderstood in her small, provincial town, who makes a deal with the Beast to stay with him in order to save her father. With her help, the Beast discovers his humanity, but can they fall in love before it's too late?

The character of Belle (Sydney Dotson) is played ‘sweetly’ with subtle hints of ‘feistiness’. Her vocals are pleasant. Belle’s father Maurice is played lovingly by Bradley Campbell. The Beast (Hayden Hart) is commanding and energetic while his anger slowly melts into compassion.  Hayden knocks out his money song “If I Can’t Love Her” with a great booming voice.   Gaston (Noah Archibald) the story’s antagonist is outstanding both vocally and as the scheming scoundrel. Simon Kowalski plays the stooge Lefou capturing the laughs nicely.

On to the supporting delightful “enchanted castle crew” which includes Rachel Rice as Mrs. Potts,  Gregory Gore as Cogsworth, Michael Alonzo as Lumiere, Bradley Campbell as Maurice, Kristal Seid as Madame De La Grande Bouche, Charlie Bilbow as Chip, J. Dontray Davis as Bookseller/Monsieur D’Arque, Tommy Stuart as Prince and Reagan Rees as Babette.

Always an ambitious venture turning the stage from a Provincial village into an imposing dark castle, but Casa's crew nails it! Hats off to Scenic Designer Bob Lavallee and Lighting by Virginia LaChance with an impressive display. Equally impressive are the costumes designed by Tll Torchia and Joe Sibley.  A  special ‘well done’ to realistically striking makeup designs for the Beast by Rosie Callahan.  Choreography is flawless and action packed at the hands of Monica Kapoor and Direction equally effective by BJ Cleveland. The flow of the show was fast paced without seeming rushed. I especially enjoyed the subtle well done "transformation" from Beast to human. (not an easy task for some productions). 

Beauty and the Beast is a Disney stage musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton.

Beauty & the Beast Jr. runs at Casa Manana, 3101 Lancaster Ave. Ft. Worth, TX 76107  from  October 7-29 and Saturday, October 7 at 1pm and 5pm, and Sunday, October 8 at 11am and 3pm. For Ticket: Visit Click Here or call 800.515.2171.

Additionally, each Saturday at noon during the run of Beauty and the Beast Jr., guests may purchase a ticket to “Tea with Belle.” This add-on event is a tea party held in The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana and includes refreshments, treats and a meet & greet with “Belle” herself. More information can be found, and tickets may be purchased at Click Here.

Photo Credits: Nicki Behm




