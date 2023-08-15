Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Granbury Theatre

Theatergoers were ready when “The Music Man’’ debuted on Broadway in 1957. It ran for 1,375 performances and won five Tony Awards. Its recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for original cast album. And it was adapted into a beloved 1962 movie (which won an Oscar for its score of fast-talking songs and sweeping ballads).

The Music Man is a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The Music Man is set in the fictional town of River City, Iowa, in 1912. The town is based in large part on Willson's birthplace, Mason City, Iowa, and many of the musical's characters are based on people that Willson observed in the town.

For most musical theater lovers, the plot is familiar. Con man Harold Hill (Jonah Hardt), rolls into town to find his next ‘source of income’ by posing as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naive Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. Harold is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian Paroo (Heather Appel) sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love with him. He risks being caught to win her heart.

Hardt and Appel play the cautious couple a bit standoffish making it a challenge to ‘buy into’ a budding relationship. Hardt’s convincing acting outshines his vocals, however Heather Appel possesses the voice of an angel with a depth and quality that is heart stopping. The adult cast is outstanding from Mrs. Paroo (Elizabeth Baker) to Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn ( Tracie Griffiths) and the River City Ladies bring a great deal of laughter and fun to this one. Young Amaryllis (Elly Thorne) and Winthrop Paroo (Tanner-Bob Stanfield) each shine in their roles.

The Granbury casts an exuberant group of young actors , who dance their way into your hearts, which is felt by the audience right from the start and is the highlight of the momentum of this production. A fast paced, flawless direction is offered by Matt Beutner and Choreographer Sofi Warren does a remarkable job with a group of non-stop, high energy young dancers. Dance Corps member Danny Tran displays outstanding talent in this troupe of talent. I patiently waited to see and hear those ‘promised’ instruments and uniformed children in the full closing number of 76 trombones, alas it was an abbreviated version in an otherwise delightful production. The Granbury Theatre Company performs at the beautiful Historic Granbury Opera House, which underwent a $3.5 million renovation in 2012 making it a state-of-the-art venue.

Photo Credits: Hannah Midkiff

The Music Man plays at the Granbury Theatre through Sept.10, 2023 133 E. Pearl St, Granbury, TX 76048 – For tickets or information call 817.579.0952 or visit Click Here