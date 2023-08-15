Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Granbury Theatre

Now on stage through September 10th, Granbury Texas

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Comes to Lyric Stage Next Month Photo 4 THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Comes to Lyric Stage Next Month

Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Granbury Theatre

Theatergoers were ready when “The Music Man’’ debuted on Broadway in 1957. It ran for 1,375 performances and won five Tony Awards. Its recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for original cast album. And it was adapted into a beloved 1962 movie (which won an Oscar for its score of fast-talking songs and sweeping ballads).

The Music Man is a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The Music Man is set in the fictional town of River City, Iowa, in 1912. The town is based in large part on Willson's birthplace, Mason City, Iowa, and many of the musical's characters are based on people that Willson observed in the town.

For most musical theater lovers, the plot is familiar. Con man Harold Hill (Jonah Hardt), rolls into town to find his next ‘source of income’ by posing as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naive Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. Harold is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian Paroo (Heather Appel) sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love with him. He risks being caught to win her heart.

Hardt and Appel play the cautious couple a bit standoffish making it a challenge to ‘buy into’ a budding relationship. Hardt’s convincing acting outshines his vocals, however Heather Appel possesses the voice of an angel with a depth and quality that is heart stopping. The adult cast is outstanding from Mrs. Paroo (Elizabeth Baker) to Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn ( Tracie Griffiths) and the River City Ladies bring a great deal of laughter and fun to this one. Young Amaryllis (Elly Thorne) and Winthrop Paroo (Tanner-Bob Stanfield) each shine in their roles.

The Granbury casts an exuberant group of young actors , who dance their way into your hearts, which is felt by the audience right from the start and is the highlight of the momentum of this production. A fast paced, flawless direction is offered by Matt Beutner and Choreographer Sofi Warren does a remarkable job with a group of non-stop, high energy young dancers. Dance Corps member Danny Tran displays outstanding talent in this troupe of talent. I patiently waited to see and hear those ‘promised’ instruments and uniformed children in the full closing number of 76 trombones, alas it was an abbreviated version in an otherwise delightful production. The Granbury Theatre Company performs at the beautiful Historic Granbury Opera House, which underwent a $3.5 million renovation in 2012 making it a state-of-the-art venue. 

Photo Credits:  Hannah Midkiff

The Music Man plays at the Granbury Theatre through Sept.10, 2023 133 E. Pearl St, Granbury, TX 76048 – For tickets or information call 817.579.0952 or visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Bruce Wood Dance Announces Key Dates For 2023–2024 Season Photo
Bruce Wood Dance Announces Key Dates For 2023–2024 Season

Bruce Wood Dance will celebrate 14 years with its 2023-2024 season, featuring in-person dance productions, intensives, and artistic collaborations. Named the 2023 Best Dance Company by D Magazine, the company is known for its emotionally engaging and kinesthetically captivating choreography.

2
Performing Arts Fort Worth Partners With Melt Ice Creams To Celebrate Fort Worth Premiere Photo
Performing Arts Fort Worth Partners With Melt Ice Creams To Celebrate Fort Worth Premiere Of Disney's FROZEN

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is pleased to announce a partnership with MELT Ice Creams to celebrate the Fort Worth premiere of Disney's FROZEN.

3
Tony Award-Winning  Musical MJ Now On Sale At The Music Hall At Fair Park Photo
Tony Award-Winning  Musical MJ Now On Sale At The Music Hall At Fair Park

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, and Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America are thrilled to announce that individual tickets for the smash-hit musical, MJ, will go on sale starting Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. MJ makes its North Texas premiere November 21 – December 3 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

4
MAMAS DAUGHTERS Gospel Stage Play is Coming to The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters Photo
MAMA'S DAUGHTERS Gospel Stage Play is Coming to The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters

Experience the emotionally resonant and family-oriented stage play, 'Mama's Daughters,' in Dallas on Aug. 26. Don't miss this thought-provoking and riveting performance at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. Get your tickets now!

From This Author - Pati Buehler

Pati has been involved with various aspects of the theater from hosting large groups to Broadway shows in the early 90's to supporting various Broadway artists for charities such as the "Make... (read more about this author)

Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, TexasReview: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas
Interview: Lou Diamond Phillps of MISS SAIGON at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TXInterview: Lou Diamond Phillps of MISS SAIGON at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX
Review: MISS SAIGON AT CASA MANANA Theater, Ft. Worth TXReview: MISS SAIGON AT CASA MANANA Theater, Ft. Worth TX

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Allen Contemporary Theatre (8/18-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pump Boys and Dinettes
Plaza Theatre Company (8/11-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Irving Art Center (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Other Josh Cohen
CIRCLE THEATRE (8/24-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY
Dallas Childrens Theater (3/16-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Upright Theatre Company (8/25-9/16)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year in Egypt By Camika Spencer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Mama's Daughters"
Bruton Theatre at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (8/26-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You