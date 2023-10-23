Disney's HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME plays at the Uptown Theater, Grand Prairie, TX

The prevailing tone of this classic story, indeed, is far and away the most somber of the three Disney film-to-stage shows yet; an unusually dark and chilling piece of musical theater which explores physical deformity, religious extremism, sexual repression and even threatened genocide. This version, for better or for worse, shows a darker vision of the characters. They retain the twisted nature of Frollo’s soul with the well executed song “Hellfire.” Quasimodo has a major anthem in the musical called “Made of Stone” in which he wants to retreat from the twisted world of men that he had wanted to join but now regrets. He wins hearts with his version of "Out There".

I thoroughly enjoyed the casting of Quasimodo played brilliantly by the enthusiastic Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, who recaptures the character's physical and emotional being so well. Equally compelling is Fred Craven's interpretation of Claude Frollo, the despicable character who gets his rightful penance. Cleverly, the two would speak and also “sign” in a way showing his deafness. That is, until Rivera-Sanchez loses that way of speaking the minute he enters into glorious song leaving the audience fully aware of his inner soul and mournful life. When he pursues Esmeralda, you see him as the human being he is. Yes he is a monster, but he is not all monster. He is a man who doesn’t know how to love and the lovely rambunctious Esmeralda who possesses a splendid voice and is played wonderfully by Breana Deanda. She is heartwarming and kind to her new found friend. Phoebus played by the handsome Christian Thraikill gallantly defends and falls for the young gypsy. Both are well matched as fated lovers.

Based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame tells the story of Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell ringer of Notre Dame, and his desire to one day be a part of the outside world. When he summons the courage to attend the Feast of Fools, he meets Esmeralda, a compassionate gypsy who protects him from an angry mob. But at the same time, Quasimodo’s master, the archdeacon Claude Frollo, and the new captain of the guard, Phoebus, fall in love with the beautiful girl. Adding to Quasimodo’s struggle is his punishment and disdain from Frollo, following years of psychological abuse, and the danger posed by the gypsies, who are willing to kill any outsiders who venture into their secret hideout. But before Paris is burned to the ground, will Quasimodo be able to save Esmeralda from Frollo’s lust and anger? Will she return Quasimodo’s affection? Who is the true monster of Notre Dame?

The highlights of this production and there are quite a few, are the enormous amount of actors who make up the French Ensemble, the Romani Ensemble and of course, the Gargoyles and Statues which are brilliantly costumed by Hope Cox. In all, there are about 60 souls in this show and when they all sing so wonderfully, it's downright thunderous. The choir becomes an integral part of the presentation as the play moves along adding extra layers of beauty to this wonderful score.

Adding to this is the high energy, face paced choreography by Kayla Starr Bryan and the well staged fight scenes directed by Jorilyn Tasker and Carlo J. Aceytuno. Artistic Direction by Mallory Roelke is outstanding with this action-packed adventure as is the Musical Direction by Patricia Bedford, who brings this incredible score to its best. Set Designer Spencer Bovaird transforms the entire stage top to bottom into an impressive Medieval era. The actors easily access each scene with very little prop moving and lighting designer Holli Price captures the atmosphere exactly how and where it belongs quite nicely.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a musical play based on the 1831 novel of the same name written by Victor Hugo with songs from the 1996 Walt Disney Animation Studios film adaptation. The original musical premiered in 1999 in Berlin, Germany as Der Glöckner von Notre Dame ("The Bell ringer of Notre Dame"). It was produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the company's first musical to premiere outside the U.S. It ran for three years, becoming one of Berlin's longest-running musicals.

Needless to say, it doesn't end well. This version retains most of the songs written by Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken for the film, including some which weren't even originally used. The great standards of the movie are there with pieces like “Hellfire,” “Out There,” and “God Help The Outcasts.” But with those great pieces there are some beautiful new ones that you will be singing along to like: “Esmeralda”; “The Rhythm of the Tambourine”; and “Made of Stone.” Schwartz & Menken’s score is beautifully heartbreaking and brilliant and transforms the movie into so much more than what it was.

Finally, making Esmeralda die, despite it being a bold choice to go away from the Disney movie, was the correct one. Having her live would have made Quasimodo’s actions more unbearable to face the reality of their two separate worlds. By having her die, the audience suffers with Quasimodo as he wrestles with the loss of everything, but to finally confront Frollo for the monster he is.

Photo Credits: Kris Ikejiri

The Hunchback of Notre Dame plays at the Uptown Theater ,120 E. Main St. Grand Prairie, TX 75050 from October 20 -29. For tickets and more information call 972.237.8786 or visit https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater