Regional Premiere of PRIMARY TRUST Comes to Stage West

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage West will present the regional premiere of the Pulitzer Prize Winner Primary Trust, by Eboni Booth, beginning performances January 30, 2025, at 821 W Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth.

Kenneth lives in a small town in upstate New York. By day, he works at a local bookstore - by night, he sips mai tais at his favorite bar with his Best Friend Bert. But when Kenneth is unexpectedly laid off, the quiet life he knows is thrown into a tailspin, as he sets out on a journey of self-discovery. Courage gives way to transformation in this story about old friends, new beginnings, and the good in being there for one another.

From Stage West’s Executive Producer Dana Schultes, “Primary Trust by Eboni Booth is not only brand-new, it is one of the most sought-after plays in America right now. We're bringing it to you in collaboration with the Dallas Theater Center. This is a play that will put a smile on your face, and warmth in your heart, and remind you of what it is to be connected to others in your community."

In the lead up to the opening of Primary Trust, join Stage West in “10 Days of Primary Caring.” This community project suggests 10 days of small gestures, each an opportunity to experience the connection you will find at the heart of this remarkable new play.

Comments