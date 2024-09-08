Photos: THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DIETY at Circle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Circle Theatre will present The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, by Obie Award-winning playwright Kristoffer Diaz from October 3 through 26th. Check out a first look at the production below!

This razor-sharp satire body-slams its way through the glitz, glam, and gut-wrenching realities of pro-wrestling and media stereotypes. This show throws you right into the ring, introducing an unforgettable tag team: Macedonio “Mace” Guerra and Vigneshwar “VP” Paduar. But this isn't just about wrestling. It's about slamming down stereotypes, fighting against prejudice, and locking in on the uncomfortable truths of racism and politics lurking in mass media. So, gear up for a high-voltage theatrical event that doesn't just play to win—it fights for what matters.

Circle's production features Alex Rocha (Macedonio Guerra “Mace”), Nate Davis (Chad Deity), Brett Warner* (Everett K. Olson), Prem Desai (Vigneshwar Paduar “VP”), David Saldivar (Bad Guy/Billy Heartland/Old Glory), Javier Casablanca (Mace Understudy)

Circle Theatre's production and creative team members include: Alejandro Saucedo (Director), Gabriela Leodiou* (Stage Manager), Colin M. Schwartz (Master Carpenter), Jennye James (Assistant Master Carpenter), Tony DiBernardo (Scenic Designer), Jennye James (Scenic Artist), Jamie Milligan (Lighting Designer/ME), Hope Cox (Costume Designer), Claudia Martinez (Sound Designer), Rayven Harris (Props Designer), (Wardrobe), and Maryam Baig (CCS).

Photo Credit: TayStan Photography

Nate Davis

Nate Davis

Alex Rocha, Nate Davis, and Prem Desai

Alex Rocha, Nate Davis, Prem Desai, Brett Warner

Alex Rocha, Nate Davis, and Prem Desai

Alex Rocha, Nate Davis, and Prem Desai

Alex Rocha, Nate Davis

Alex Rocha, Nate Davis

Cast of Chad Diety

Cast of Chad Diety

Cast of Chad Diety

Cast of Chad Diety

Cast of Chad Diety

