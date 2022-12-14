HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE to Have Dallas Premiere at the Music Hall at Fair Park

Hershey Felder As George Gershwin Alone will make its Dallas Premiere on Sunday, January 26, 2023 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Following the creation of 14 stage characters and 18 film productions including Beethoven, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, and more, Hershey Felder returns to the original George Gershwin Alone, his first internationally staged production, featuring the music and character of America's beloved composer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for George Gershwin Alone will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

With a history of over 3000 live performances worldwide, including Broadway, London's West End, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more, Hershey Felder's George Gershwin Alone will be making its Dallas premiere.

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking "A Rhapsody in Blue," made a "Lady out of Jazz." The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from The Man I Love and Someone to Watch Over Me, through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of "Rhapsody In Blue." As the only actor-musician to create the role of George Gershwin on the stage, and with over three-thousand performances, from California to Broadway to London's West End, for the first time, George Gershwin Alone was last brought to life in two of Italy's most famous stages, live for audiences at Florence's Teatro Verdi, and live for a worldwide streaming audience from the stage of one of Europe's oldest and most famous theatres, Florence's Teatro Della Pergola.

Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone is produced by Hershey Felder Presents and this presentation will be the first live performance of the production in the United States in ten years.

George Gershwin was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn. Together, he and his brother Ira wrote standards such as "The Man I Love," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Embraceable You," "Fascinating Rhythm," "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me." His groundbreaking opera, Porgy and Bess, is now considered an American classic. All told, George Gershwin wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage and screen as well as works for the opera house and the symphony orchestra. In 1937, Gershwin died of an undiagnosed brain tumor at the age of 38, never knowing how famous and beloved he and his work would become.

Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Felder. The production is directed by Joel Zwick. The Associate Director is Trevor Hay. Scenic design is by Hershey Felder. Lighting by Michael Gilliam . Sound design by Erik Carstensen.

About Hershey Felder

American Theatre Magazine has said, "Hershey Felder is in a category all his own."

Following 28 years of continuous stage work and over 6,000 live performances throughout the U.S. and abroad, Hershey Felder created Live from Florence, An Arts Broadcasting Company, which has produced eighteen theatrical films to date. They include the recently-released The Assembly and Musical Tales in the Venetian Jewish Ghetto, Chopin and Liszt in Paris; Violetta, the story of Verdi's Traviata; Dante and Beatrice; Mozart and Figaro in Vienna; the world premiere musicals Nicholas, Anna & Sergei; the story of Sergei Rachmaninoff; Puccini, the story of famed opera composer Giacomo Puccini; Before Fiddler, a musical story about writer Sholem Aleichem; Great American Songs and the Stories Behind Them, Leonard Bernstein and the Israel Philharmonic, a documentary. Two seasons of programming are currently available at www.hersheyfelder.net.

Hershey has given performances of his solo productions at some of the world's most prestigious theatres and has consistently broken box office records. His shows include George Gershwin Alone (Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, West End's Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Our Great Tchaikovsky, and A Paris Love Story and Chopin in Paris. His compositions and recordings include Aliyah, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra; Fairytale, a musical; Les Anges de Paris, Suite for Violin and Piano; Song Settings; Saltimbanques for Piano and Orchestra; Etudes Thematiques for Piano; and An American Story for Actor and Orchestra.

Hershey is the adaptor, director, and designer for the internationally performed play-with-music The Pianist of Willesden Lane with Steinway artist Mona Golabek; producer and designer for the musical Louis and Keely: 'Live' at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn. Hershey has operated a full-service production company since 2001. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University's Department of Music and is married to Kim Campbell.

About Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.