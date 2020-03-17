Fortress Festival Announces Postponement of Fourth Annual Music Festival

In light of recent events, Fortress Festival has just announced that the fourth annual music festival will be postponed and rescheduled from its original dates of April 25-26 in Fort Worth, Texas. All tickets for the April event will be honored for soon-to-be-announced rescheduled dates.

An official statement from the Fortress Festival team is below. More information is available at fortressfestival.com.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM FORTRESS FESTIVAL TEAM:

Dear Fortress Fam,

Last Friday, Fort Worth issued a declaration canceling gatherings of 250 or more until further notice while Tarrant County declared a local state of disaster. In light of these developments, we have no other choice at this time but to postpone the fourth annual Fortress Festival this April.

Like all of you, we are devastated by this news, but this is the right decision as the safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community is always our top priority. We now encourage everyone to follow preventive guidelines from local health authorities as well as CDC, WHO and Texas Health & Human Services (Texas HHS).

Since the beginning of this crisis, we have remained optimistic and committed to planning the best Fortress Festival humanity has ever known. Since we were so focused on the original event in April and because of the head-spinning pace at which this situation continues to evolve, we have not yet confirmed all of the details of a rescheduled event.

Rest assured our full focus and effort is now devoted to creating an alternative scenario that is just as awesome (or even awesomer) than the one we had originally planned for this April. As soon as we have those details, we will share them with all of you.

Naturally, all 2020 Fortress Festival purchases will be honored. Meanwhile, follow us on social media and visit fortressfestival.com for the most up-to-date information.

Otherwise, now is the time for us all to come together to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Have no doubt that we will make it through this together. But let's all set ourselves to that task now, so that we can again bask in the glory that is live music and community when this storm lifts.

With lots of love and well wishes,

Team Fortress





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories