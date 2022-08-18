Dallas Theater Center Welcomes New Resident Artists

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announced the addition of Olivia de Guzman and Gary Adler to the theater's staff of resident artists. Adler will join the theater as Resident Music Director and de Guzman will be the newest member of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company as this year's Linda and Bill Custard SMU Meadows Actor.

"Dallas Theater Center is overjoyed and grateful to welcome both Gary and Olivia as full-time resident artists," said Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty. "Gary brings an impressive background of experience as a music director, composer, orchestrator and arranger. He will oversee the music direction of our mainstage musicals, Public Works pageants, and our annual Centerstage Gala. In addition, he will play a vital role in our season planning, provide music supervision for plays that require music, aid in the development of new musicals, and contribute to the professional development of our Brierley Resident Acting Company."

Adler most recently worked with DTC as music director for the popular production of In the Heights in 2019. He previously served as the music director for Avenue Q. throughout its entire six and half year run on Broadway, and his additional credits on and off-Broadway include The Fantasticks, Chicago City Limits, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, among others.

"We are equally thrilled to welcome Olivia to DTC's Brierley Resident Acting Company," said Moriarty. "Olivia is a recent graduate of the MFA acting program at SMU Meadows School of the Arts, which has an ongoing collaboration with DTC. She was last seen on our stage as Belle in the 2021 production of A Christmas Carol. Olivia is an acclaimed actor whose work I've enjoyed seeing at theaters throughout North Texas. She is able to move effortlessly from comedy to tragedy, is a skilled singer, and will be a wonderful addition to our company of resident actors. I can't wait for audiences to see her portrayal of Miss Scarlet next month in our season opening production of Clue."

Previous Dallas credits of de Guzman's include Christmas Eve in Avenue Q at Stage West, Gina in Office Hour at Circle Theatre, Gabby in King Liz at Amphibian Stage Productions, Yvonne in Miss Saigon at Casa Manana, Jenny in John at Undermain Theatre and Madam Satan in Doom McCoy at Ochre House Theatre.

In 2009, with the generous support of Diane and Hal Brierley, Moriarty reinstated Dallas Theater Center's resident acting company. His intent was to develop and nurture professional actors within the North Texas community and enable them to make Dallas their artistic home. At the same time, he sought to enhance Dallas Theater Center's artistic profile and create ongoing collaborative relationships between DTC's resident professional artists and the community in which they work. The eleven-member Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company has since become a signature component of Dallas Theater Center's presence in the Dallas Arts District. De Guzman will be joining returning Brierley Resident Acting Company members Christina Austin Lopez, Zachary J. Willis and Bob Hess, who joined the company last year; in addition to Tiana Kaye Blair, Blake Hackler, Liz Mikel, Alex Organ, Christopher Llewyn Ramirez, Molly Searcy, Tiffany Solano and Sally Nystuen Vahle.

The upcoming 2022-2023 season begins with the production of Clue Sept. 8. - 25 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre and will feature de Guzman and Nystuen Vahle. The 2022-2023 season will be the 30th Anniversary of Nystuen Vahle joining the company. Tickets for Clue can be purchased at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522- 8499.