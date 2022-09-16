Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Opera To Livestream 2022/2023 Mainstage Productions

Stream Verdi's Rigoletto starring George Gagnidze, René Barbera, and Madison Leonard on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:00pm.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

The Dallas Opera unveiled plans to livestream their 2022/2023 Mainstage Season, beginning with Verdi's Rigoletto starring George Gagnidze, René Barbera, and Madison Leonard on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:00pm. Digital audiences will have the chance to watch the last performance of each mainstage production, streamed live from the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas, TX, exclusively on thedallasopera.TV.

Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel starring Patricia Racette, Kangmin Justin Kim, and Elena Villalón follows on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:30pm, and Mozart's Così fan tutte starring Lucas Meachem, David Portillo, and Elizabeth DeShong rounds out the Season on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7:30pm. The new production of Wagner's Das Rheingold from The Atlanta Opera will be filmed and released at a later date.

"Our continued goal is to welcome new audiences to the art form, both locally and internationally. Livestreaming allows us to introduce The Dallas Opera to the global community on a larger scale than ever before," said Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "We invite audiences to join us in Dallas, whether that be in-person or digitally, for a reimagined Opera experience, accessible to all."

Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase digital tickets one month prior to the performance on a "Pay What You're Able" basis with a $9.99 minimum ticket price. Behind-the-scenes content will be exclusive to viewers during the livestream.

Tickets for Rigoletto are available beginning today; Hansel and Gretel tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and Così fan tutte will be available for purchase on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The previously announced People's Choice Concert will also be available for livestreaming on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 3:00pm on thedallasopera.TV. Tickets are free and registration is now open.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Dallas Presents SIX; Tickets On Sale September 16Broadway Dallas Presents SIX; Tickets On Sale September 16
September 15, 2022

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) are delighted to announce that tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. for 24 performances from December 6-25, 2022 at the Winspear Opera House as part of the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens On Dallas Children's Theater Stage Late SeptemberJUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens On Dallas Children's Theater Stage Late September
September 15, 2022

Dallas Children's Theater opens its 2022-2023 season with JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, running from September 24 – October 30, 2022 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts.
Photos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts CouncilPhotos: First Look at STATE FAIR at Grand Prairie Arts Council
September 15, 2022

The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s STATE FAIR with music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Tom Briggs and Louis Mattioli, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs September 16 - 25, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!
Entertainment Series Of Irving Celebrates Their 67th Season With A Performance By Endless SummerEntertainment Series Of Irving Celebrates Their 67th Season With A Performance By Endless Summer
September 15, 2022

The Entertainment Series of Irving will kick off its 2022-2023 season “Timeless Tributes!” on Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Endless Summer – America's Beach Boys Experience! 
Experience The Legendary Music Of The Beach Boys This Fall At The Entertainment Series of IrvingExperience The Legendary Music Of The Beach Boys This Fall At The Entertainment Series of Irving
September 14, 2022

The Entertainment Series of Irving will kick off its 2022-2023 season “Timeless Tributes!” on Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Endless Summer – America's Beach Boys Experience! Joined onstage by the Irving High School Choir, Dallas-based tribute band Endless Summer will reproduce the sights and sounds of the surf music craze, making for an unforgettable evening of live music!