Dallas Opera To Livestream 2022/2023 Mainstage Productions

The Dallas Opera unveiled plans to livestream their 2022/2023 Mainstage Season, beginning with Verdi's Rigoletto starring George Gagnidze, René Barbera, and Madison Leonard on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:00pm. Digital audiences will have the chance to watch the last performance of each mainstage production, streamed live from the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas, TX, exclusively on thedallasopera.TV.



Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel starring Patricia Racette, Kangmin Justin Kim, and Elena Villalón follows on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:30pm, and Mozart's Così fan tutte starring Lucas Meachem, David Portillo, and Elizabeth DeShong rounds out the Season on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7:30pm. The new production of Wagner's Das Rheingold from The Atlanta Opera will be filmed and released at a later date.



"Our continued goal is to welcome new audiences to the art form, both locally and internationally. Livestreaming allows us to introduce The Dallas Opera to the global community on a larger scale than ever before," said Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "We invite audiences to join us in Dallas, whether that be in-person or digitally, for a reimagined Opera experience, accessible to all."



Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase digital tickets one month prior to the performance on a "Pay What You're Able" basis with a $9.99 minimum ticket price. Behind-the-scenes content will be exclusive to viewers during the livestream.



Tickets for Rigoletto are available beginning today; Hansel and Gretel tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and Così fan tutte will be available for purchase on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.



The previously announced People's Choice Concert will also be available for livestreaming on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 3:00pm on thedallasopera.TV. Tickets are free and registration is now open.