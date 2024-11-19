A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More Lead Dallas' Holiday 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for the Holiday Season!

A Christmas Carol

Dallas Theater Center - November 29, 2024 through December 28, 2024

Bah humbug transforms into pure Christmas magic in this dazzling production of "A Christmas Carol"! Watch in wonder as three extraordinary spirits whisk the cold-hearted Scrooge through time, stirring cherished holiday memories. With show-stopping songs, mesmerizing ghostly encounters, and a heartwarming journey of transformation, this beloved holiday celebration will fill you with the timeless spirit of the season!

For tickets: click here.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Bass Performance Hall - Now through November 24, 2024

Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlessly cheerful bunch bursting with holiday spirit. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story!"

For tickets: click here.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Stage West - November 29, 2024 through December 22, 2024

In this masterfully crafted disaster, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society attempts to stage a 1920s murder mystery, "The Murder at Haversham Manor." What unfolds is a brilliant catastrophe featuring an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that refuses to play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. The show earned universal acclaim during its first run, with OnStage NTX declaring it "riotously funny - it's too much fun watching this play go horribly, hilariously wrong."

For tickets: click here.

My Favorite Year

Allen Contemporary Theatre - November 29, 2024 through December 15, 2024

Get ready for a nostalgic, heartwarming, and wildly funny trip back to the Golden Age of live television as Allen Contemporary Theatre presents My Favorite Year. Based on the 1982 film of the same name, this musical comedy captures the energy, humor, and behind-the-scenes chaos of a 1950s variety show.

For tickets: click here.

The Nutcracker

Texas Ballet Theater - November 29, 2024 through December 29, 2024

Filled with shimmering snowflakes and delightful treats, “The Nutcracker” heralds the magic of the season with enchantment and joy. Join Clara and her brave Nutcracker prince on their journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. With a classic musical score by Tchaikovsky and stunning choreography by TBT Artistic Director Laureate Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., this holiday favorite is sure to charm ballet enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The Nutcracker is approximately 2 hours long, including one intermission. See The Nutcracker in Dallas Nov. 29-Dec. 8, or in Fort Worth Dec. 13-29.

For tickets: click here.

Black Nativity

Bishop Arts Theatre Center - December 05, 2024 through December 22, 2024

Inspired by Langston Hughes’s 1960 Broadway production, Black Nativity returns with hand-clapping, toe-tapping, and finger-snapping theatrical wonderment for our 20th-year anniversary. This holiday favorite is the heartwarming retelling of the Nativity story that includes Gospel music, dramatic dance, and a biblical narrative.

For tickets: click here.

Dear Evan Hansen (Non-Equity)

AT&T Performing Arts Center - December 19, 2024 through December 21, 2024

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look from the point of view of both the parents and the kids, at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives. Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way. Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

For tickets: click here.

Tutti Frutti - The Life and Music of Little Richard

Dallas Theater Center - December 21, 2024 through December 21, 2024

Tutti Frutti - The Life and Music of Little Richard showcases the vibrant career of the iconic singer, with actor Dedrick Weathersby stepping into the role of Little Richard. The musical explores Little Richard's life from 1949 to 1957, highlighting his influence on rock and roll and his challenges within the industry. Joining Weathersby in the cast are Twon Marcel Pope as the older Richard Wayne Penniman, Kayla Marshall as Ernestine Campbell, and Matthew Simmons as Scott, among others. With a focus on musical authenticity, the production promises to pay tribute to Little Richard’s legacy while inviting audiences to celebrate his timeless hits.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

