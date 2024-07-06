CenterStage Theatre Works to Open ALICE BY HEART in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is an imaginative, moving musical inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

CenterStage Theatre Works will present this immersive and creative production at Fairview Town Center, transforming a former retail space into a vibrant theatrical venue. This marks the second consecutive year we've brought art to this unique location, showcasing our commitment to innovative and non-traditional performance spaces. Join us as we redefine the boundaries of theatre in a setting that promises to engage and inspire.

About Alice By Heart:

Young Alice Spencer escapes from her London bunker in the center of World War II and into her favorite book. During her adventure, Alice discovers that the line between reality and fantasy has blurred, forcing her to confront the world around her. What was an escape turns into reality, as she uses the story to come to terms with love, loss, dreams, and death in a time of war. As she starts to comfort those around her with the only story she knows "by heart," Alice falls into Wonderland and finds that all of the people with her in the bunker with her have taken roles in her story. From the Red Cross Nurse who becomes the Queen of Hearts to Dodgy, the street urchin full of attitude, who becomes the Duchess, they all find themselves "down the hole" with Alice while she struggles with being a girl on the brink of adulthood who isn't really sure she wants to grow up if it means losing people and things you love.

Cast features Emilia Ordoñez and Chloe Stovall as Alice Spencer, Sammy Campione and Thomas Schnaible as Alfred Hallem, Ellie Nunemaker and Bridgette McFall as Tabatha/Cheshire Cat, Katie Purdin and Audrey Shin as Red Cross Nurse/Queen of Hearts, Grace Everett and Kabron Pierce as Angus/Caterpillar 1, Maxwell Berner and Hudson Donnell as Dodgy/Duchess, Nick Merritt and Scott Rice as Harold Pudding/Mad Hatter, Anna Fontenot and Ian Taylor as Nigel/Dormouse, Bella McKay and Avery Murphy as Clarissa/Queen of Diamonds/Mock Mock Mock Turtle, Dave Mar and Brian Sullivan as Dr. Butridge/King of Hearts, Greta Knight and Audrey Murphy as Caterpillar 2, Simon Heimersson as Mock Turtle, Bobby Syblik as Mock Mock Turtle, and Quinton Coulonge as Mock Mock Mock Mock Turtle. . Ensemble features Hannah Mae Allgood, Deepti Aravapalli, Mason Buehner, Nina James, and Adelaide Laurence.

Director: Charlotte Taylor, Assistant Director: Asa Woo, Music Director: Marquis Xavier McBride, Assistant Music Director: Audrey Shin, Choreographer: Sarah Cat Hendricks, Assistant Choreographer: Kris Griffin

Because of several mature themes in this story (such as grief, death, loss, war, drugs), suggest ages 12+ to view.

Tickets are $25 for Adults (ages 12+) and $15 for children (ages 2-11). For the 10:45 pm late night show on August 16, tickets are discounted to $20 for Adults (ages 12+) and $10 for children. To purchase tickets, visit cstheatreworks.com/alice.

PERFORMANCES:

Alice By Heart runs approximately two hours.

Performances for this show:

Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 pm

Friday, August 9 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 10 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 11 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Thursday, August 15 at 7:30 pm

Friday, August 16 at 7:30 pm and 10:45 pm (LATE NIGHT edition - special pricing)

Saturday, August 17 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 18 at 2:30 pm.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.