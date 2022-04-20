CLUE, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Announced for Dallas Theater Center 2022-2023 Season

Dallas Theater Center has announced titles for the 2022-2023 season, including Clue, a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie; Trouble In Mind, a comedy-drama that made its triumphant Broadway debut in 2021, Native Gardens, a brilliant, contemporary comedy about neighbors turned feuding enemies, and Into The Woods, a timeless classic fairytale from Stephen Sondheim. Productions will take place at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Full season tickets are on sale now at www.dallastheatercenter.org and by phone at (214) 522- 8499.

The full season will be presented as follows: in the Potter Rose Performance Hall at the Wyly Theatre, Clue (Sept. 8 - Sept. 25); in the Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall, Trouble In Mind (Oct. 13 - Oct. 30); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, Native Gardens (Feb. 16, 2023 - March 5, 2023); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, and Into The Woods (April 7, 2023 - April 30, 2023); in the Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall. A Christmas Carol (Nov. 25 - Dec. 24) in the Potter Rose Performance Hall is not included in the regular season subscription but will be available as a holiday add-on. Finally, Public Works Dallas' annual community summer pageant will take place in the Potter Rose Performance Hall, with additional details announced at a later date. All dates, titles and venues are subject to change.

"We are thrilled to return to producing a full season of vibrant, joyful plays and musicals for our community," said Kevin Moriarty, DTC's Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. "These plays will allow us to come together as a community to laugh, gain insights into the human condition, and be inspired by the delight of experiencing shared stories alongside our friends and neighbors from all throughout Dallas. These productions will also celebrate the artistry of our outstanding professional resident artists, working in collaboration with talented actors, directors and designers from North Texas and across the country."

"This season will be a wonderful chance for audiences to see our diverse Brierley Resident Acting Company (BRAC) shine as both an ensemble and in individual star turns," said Sarahbeth Grossman, DTC's Artistic Producer. Plus, we are excited to add an Associate Artistic Director and a Resident Music Director to our company. Their creative vision and depth of experience, along with the Broadway caliber artistry of our BRAC members, ensure that Dallas Theater Center continues to be a regional theater of national renown engaging and reflecting our entire Dallas community through the stories on our stages."

CLUE

Based on the Screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin, Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture

Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE

Original Music by Michael Holland

Directed by Alan Muraoka

Sept. 8 - Sept. 25 | Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farcemeets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

TROUBLE IN MIND

Written by Alice Childress

Directed by Tiana Kaye Blair

Oct. 13 - Oct. 30 | Kalita Humphreys Theater

"The play of the moment!" - Jesse Green, The New York Times. This 1955 comedy-drama- planned for Broadway but canceled when the playwright wouldn't tone down its message- made a triumphant premiere in New York in 2021, and, as The Wall Street Journal says, the results were "glorious to behold." Now, Dallas will get to experience the theatrical excitement in this regional premiere. Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in Alice Childress's funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theater. As Linda Armstrong in the New York Amsterdam News says, Trouble in Mind is "a monumental work, whose time has finally come."

NATIVE GARDENS

Written by Karen Zacarías

Feb. 16, 2023 - March 5, 2023 | Kalita Humphreys Theater

You can't choose your neighbors. In this brilliant, contemporary comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbeque for Pablo's colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spiral into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

INTO THE WOODS

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Directed by Kevin Moriarty

April 7, 2023 - April 30, 2023 | Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall

What happens after "Happily Ever After?" James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are funny, enchanting and touching. In one of Sondheim's most popular works, the Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. As their individual adventures begin to overlap and their wishes are granted, the characters learn that "no one is alone."

A CHRISTIMAS CAROL

Holiday Add-On

Written by Charles Dickens

Adapted by Kevin Moriarty

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

Choreographed by Joel Ferrell

Nov. 25 - Dec. 24 | Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall

As a holiday add-on, A Christmas Carol returns to the Wyly Theatre in a delightfully reimagined take on Dickens' enduring classic. Written by Charles Dickens, three spirits have come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present, and future that annually delights audiences across North Texas. But will it be enough to save Scrooge's soul? Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, Dallas Theater Center's A Christmas Carol boldly reimagines Dickens' classic tale of joy, redemption and the spirit of Christmas.

PUBLIC WORKS DALLAS

Annual Community Summer Pageant

Public Works Dallas will return during the summer of 2023. Public Works Dallas is a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and Dallas community members. The production will feature 200 cast members, with only a select few being professional actors. Public Works Dallas is not a part of the 2022-2023 regular season subscription. Production details and ticket information will be offered to the public at a later date.

Dallas Theater Center's season tickets are on sale now and include Clue, Trouble In Mind, Native Gardens, and Into The Woods. The Total Package, DTC's full, four-play season subscription starts at $118 with season ticket holders receiving additional benefits and discounts. To reserve the best seats at the best prices, season tickets can be purchased online at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by calling the Dallas Theater Center Box Office at (214) 522-8499.