FOOTLOOSE is Coming to The Firehouse Theatre This Month

The musical Footloose bursts onto The Firehouse Theatre stage this May! With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score, Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. The musical opened on Broadway on October 22, 1998. The next day, the show broke the box office record for the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it continued to thrill audiences until July 2000.

When asked what the audience can look forward to with this production, Director and Choreographer J. Austin Eyer stated, “This is my second time working at The Firehouse Theatre, and I am thrilled to be back. The cast's energy is infectious, and they deliver all the fun and excitement that audiences have come to expect from a production of Footloose. However, we are also bringing forward some truly beautiful moments that I think will be a pleasant surprise to our audiences. Come for the dancing, but stay for the warm feels!” Eyer, who has multiple Broadway credits under their belt, is currently an Assistant Professor and Head of Musical Theatre at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Tickets to Footloose, running at The Firehouse Theatre from May 16-June 2, are $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, May 16) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening night of Footloose will be on Friday, May 17. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

