The National Tour of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Is Coming to the Segerstrom Center

Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make - and the people we become - once we've had a change in latitude. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that tickets are on sale for Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE playing Segerstrom Hall February 4 - 9, 2020.

Tickets to ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE start at $26 and are available for purchase at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, February 8 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE stars Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted.

The company also features Sophie Braud, Noah Bridgestock, Devon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Chantelle Cognevich, Katie Davis, Nico DiPrimio, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Diego Alejandro González, Bobby Hogan, Aimee Lane, Victoria Price, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Morgan Unger and Tyler Whitaker.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award-Winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony Award-Nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair & makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision & arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Set your mind on island time and get those fins up!

Official show site: www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com

Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

February 4 - 9, 2020

Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m.

The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, February 8 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation.

Tickets - Start at $26

In Person - The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Online - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday





