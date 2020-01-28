Soka Performing Arts Center Presents Alexi Kenney and Renana Gutman

Violinist Alexi Kenney and pianist Renana Gutman come to Soka Performing Arts Center Friday, February 21, 2020.

Alexi Kenney, recipient of a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, hailed as "a talent to watch" by The New York Times, which also noted his "architect's eye for structure and space and a tone that ranges from the achingly fragile to full-bodied robustness. His reputation continues to grow through lauded appearances with symphonies and recital performances across the country. Kenney is joined by pianist Renana Gutman, who's blazed a trail across four continents with her "passionate and insightful playing" (The New York Times).

PROGRAM: MOZART Sonata No. 21 in E minor, K.304

MESSIAEN Louange à l'Immortalité de Jésus from Quatuor pour la fin du temps (Quartet for the End of Time)

SCHUBERT Variations on "Trockne Blumen" in E minor, Op. posth. 160, D.802

STRAVINSKY Airs du Rossignol (Nightingale Air)

ENESCU Sonata No. 3 in A minor

