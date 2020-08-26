Segerstrom Center's Studio D: Arts School For All Abilities Accepting Enrollment For Fall

The school was previously named the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts President Casey Reitz announced today that the Center's School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities has been given a new name: Studio D: Arts School for All Abilities.

In announcing the name change, Reitz said, "We wanted to create a name that would be symbolic of the vast diversity of our community and, especially, honor children and young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities and their families. We have steadily expanded our adaptive classes to include more artistic disciplines, such as musical theater, to compliment the dance and music classes. And we make every effort to create a safe and inclusive environment where competition does not exist, and everyone shines a bit brighter."

Studio D under its previous name was selected as Best Special Needs Camp/Activity in Parenting OC Magazine's 2019 Reader's Choice poll. The school offers classes for children and young adults ages 4-22 with physical and cognitive disabilities such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorders, hearing and visual impairments and other complex needs, as well as siblings and individuals without disabilities. The classes encourage students to explore their full physical and creative potential through dance, music, and self-expression. Social skills are also incorporated in the classes and the students build new friendships with their peers.

Jason Holland, the Center's Vice President of Community Engagement, noted, "We are so gratified that, since our school was founded four years ago, enrollment has increased, and many students have returned year after year. And it has been rewarding beyond our dreams to follow many as they grow up and develop skills, self-expression and a love for the arts Just like our classes, we wanted a name for the school that was more inclusive and reflected the age range and artistic variety of the school. I am also very proud that we work with a number of important community organizations, including Easterseals, United Cystic Fibrosis Orange County and Orange County Regional Center to assist them to with their programs their programs for children and young people with disabilities."

"Our Easterseals program participants enjoy their classes and programs. They encourage and support everyone to fully express their talents and live their dreams though dance, art, acting and music. The new name, and the meaning behind it, is a great expression of the inclusivity that we all strive to achieve." - Mark Whitley, CEO, Easterseals Southern California

Fall Semester Information

Fall enrollment is now open, with the first day of classes on September 16 running through November 21. Space is limited and prompt enrollment is encouraged. All classes will be virtual with live and pre-recorded components. Prior to the live virtual classes, students will receive recorded videos of their teachers, providing the necessary live class material and introducing new concepts they will explore together. Additionally, at the start of the session, each student will receive a Studio D To-Go kit mailed to their home. Kits include props, sensory tools, and instruments. Students will use items from their kits throughout the 10-week session to enhance their digital learning experience. Studio D To-Go is included in the tuition price. (Image shows children enjoying one of the Studio D online virtual class videos available at Center Home on the Center's website.)

Classes are limited to 12 students and are taught by two instructors. Dance & Music classes are led by a dance instructor and musician. The dance teacher leads movement exercises that develop the students' balance, endurance, and mind-body connectivity. Additionally, the musician not only accompanies classes but also builds upon foundational music vocabulary and concepts. Musical Theater classes are led by a vocal coach and dance instructor. Students explore the three components of musical theater - singing, dancing, and acting. Each class focuses on Broadway-style choreography, interactive theater games, and vocal techniques. In all classes, exercises are adaptable and the instructors tailor lessons to their students' abilities. Whether in the classroom or in a virtual setting, social skills building is an integral part of each class.

Musical Theater

Due to popular demand, Studio D is happy to expand our musical theater class to now serve students up to 16 years old! There will be a class for Youth, ages 8-12 and Teens, ages 13-16. Led by a vocal coach and dance instructor, students explore the three components of musical theater - dancing, acting, and singing.

"My daughter looks forward to her dance and music class every week. a??She enjoys watching the instructor's video to preview the week's lesson. a??This class is a great social learning opportunity in these challenging times as the instructors and students collaborate with making decisions about the dance and music routines. a??There is also ample opportunity to cheer for their peers." - Parent of student in Young Adult class

Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You