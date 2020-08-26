Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces Schools Opening in September

Acceptance into the ABT William J. Gillespie School Levels 1A and above is by audition only.

The American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is enrolling students for the 2020 Fall semester beginning August 25. Classes will be a 14-week schedule from September 8 through December 19. In keeping with safe practice guidelines and mandates from the governor's office and state and local departments of health, all classes will be live virtually.

The ABT Gillespie School introduced virtual learning classes in March 2020 and has adapted and strengthened its online teaching practices to provide quality experiences that are consistent with the ABT National Training Curriculum for which the school is noted. Some of the unique practices employed to maintain the quality of training include:

Limited class sizes to ensure all students receive individualized faculty feedback.

Continuation of live piano accompaniment at all levels.

Students' ability to un-mute to ask questions, or otherwise communicate with faculty.

An ABT Gillespie School class administrator at all classes to coordinate between faculty and participants as well as providing real-time technical support.

The "waiting room" feature to allow only ABT Gillespie students to enter each class.

All classes password protected.

Opportunities for weekly coaching, optional Saturday classes, virtual Meet-the-Artists with ABT personnel, wellness lectures, seminars, and more.

Students will be encouraged to maintain friendships, share experiences and discuss lessons by talking and messaging during breaks.

Teachers will take time to chat with students before and after classes to create the essential community feeling we all miss so much.

ABT Gillespie School Principal Alaine Haubert said, "As we begin Year 6 at the ABT Gillespie School, I am excited about the opportunity to continue our unparalleled training in this unique virtual format. With these more intimate classes, I know there are so many unexplored possibilities for encouraging creativity, artistry, and for fine-tuning technical skill, while staying safe until we can return to our beautiful Segerstrom studios."

Haubert added, "We are thrilled that, despite this terrible and challenging time we're living through, our ABT Gillespie School will continue a full schedule of classes. And I want to thank and commend our students and their families for their dedication and resourcefulness. In an ironic way, the level of commitment we see is exactly what is required in the pursuit of excellence and success in dance. They inspire our faculty, and I anticipate great progress and growth from our students this year."

Tuition will not be increased for the 2020 - 2021 school year. Payment plans are available with the option to extend monthly payments through March 15, 2021.

Acceptance into the ABT William J. Gillespie School Levels 1A and above (ages 8 - 18*) is by audition only. All prospective students must submit a video audition. Auditions are not required for students ages 3-7. Complete information regarding registration, tuition, the 20200 - 2021 class schedule, auditions and other important details is available on the Segerstrom Center website: https://www.scfta.org/Engage-and-Learn/ABT-William-J-Gillespie-Dance-School/Overview.aspx. Or email the school at ABTGillespieSchool@SCFTA.org.

Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You